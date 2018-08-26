WEEK ONE SCHEDULE

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

MONDAY’S GAMES

At SAU’s Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia Fouke vs. Parkers Chapel, 5 p.m. Smackover vs. Foreman, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Van Buren at Alma

THURSDAY’S GAME

Fountain Lake at Hot Springs

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Pine Bluff at Cabot Bentonville at Conway Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville West Owasso, Okla. at Fayetteville Greenwood at Fort Smith Northside Springdale at LR Parkview LR Central at Rogers Heritage

CLASS 6A

Mills at Jacksonville Batesville at Jonesboro LR Fair at LR Hall Siloam Springs at Pryor, Okla. Morrilton at Russellville Sheridan at Searcy LR Catholic at Sylvan Hills Camden Fairview at El Dorado, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Osceola at Blytheville Mountain Home at Harrison Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs Lakeside Gentry at Huntsville Pea Ridge at Maumelle Rivercrest at Paragould Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau at Texarkana Bald Knob at Valley View LR Christian at Vilonia Marion at Wynne Ashdown at De Queen, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Hope, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Benton at Arkadelphia Des Arc at Bauxite Greene County Tech at Brookland Southside Batesville at Cave City Magnolia at Crossett White Hall at Dumas Kennett, Mo. at Gosnell Yellville-Summit at Green Forest Strong at Hamburg Earle at Helena-West Helena Harding Academy at Highland Rogers at Joe T. Robinson Westville, Okla. at Lincoln Carlisle at Lonoke Watson Chapel at Monticello Booneville at Ozark Nettleton at Pocahontas Newport at Pottsville Farmington at Prairie Grove DeWitt at Riverview Stuttgart at Star City

CLASS 3A

Dover at Atkins Bismarck at Baptist Prep Bearden at Camden Harmony Grove Jessieville at Cedar Ridge Heber Springs at Clinton Brinkley at Corning Lamar at Danville Hampton at Drew Central Malvern at Glen Rose Elkins at Greenland Lake Village at Greenville (Miss.) Christian Dierks at Horatio Trumann at Hoxie Waldron at Mansfield Central Arkansas Christian at Mayflower Clarksville at Paris Jonesboro Westside at Piggott Mena at Prescott Quitman at Rose Bud Western Yell County at Two Rivers Marked Tree at Walnut Ridge Berryville at West Fork Fordyce at Rison, 8 p.m. CLASS 2A Perryville at Bigelow Dardanelle at Charleston Palestine-Wheatley at Clarendon Harrisburg at Cross County Manila at East Poinsett County McCrory at England Genoa Central at Gurdon Marshall at Hector Subiaco Academy at Lavaca Mount Ida at Magazine Augusta at Marianna Barton at Marvell Melbourne at Midland Cedarville at Mountainburg Centerpoint at Murfreesboro Lafayette County at Parkers Chapel Hackett at Pocola, Okla. Mountain View at Salem Conway Christian at Spring Hill Mountain Pine at Mineral Springs, 7:30 p.m. OPEN Poyen

SATURDAY’S GAME

CLASS 3A Junction City at Smackover, 7 p.m.