After much gnashing of teeth and tearing of clothes -- but no Kool-Aid drinking -- here's the annual prediction column for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.

Eastern Illinois (Fayetteville) On paper, this looks like a buy-a-win opener. On the field, it better be the same. Arkansas still is seeking answers, but questions might be difficult to answer in this game. Arkansas 38-14

Colorado State (Fort Collins, Colo.) Mike Bobo, who has been out with physical ailments, has been consistent as head coach of the Rams. He's gone 7-6 in all three of his seasons, but he may struggle to maintain that pace this season. The Razorbacks' biggest problem might be the altitude, and they can't look ahead. Arkansas 35-17

North Texas (Fayetteville) This is not a walkover. The Mean Green return 17 starters from a team that went 9-5 last season. On offense, they are balanced. The Razorbacks still are not 100 percent sure who's the quarterback, but they are showing a little progress. Arkansas 31-21

Auburn (Auburn, Ala.) The Gus Bus lost four offensive-line passengers from last year but comes into this game off a home win against LSU. The Hogs continue to play multiple quarterbacks, and after this game Chad Morris has to decide which freshmen who have played will redshirt. For the first time, this is an equal playing field as far as play calling, but the talent edge goes to the home team. Auburn 38-17

Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas) The Aggies will be coming off a loss to the Crimson Tide and at 2-2 will be ticked off. Morris and staff have used this game to boost recruiting in the DFW area and are desperate to stop the bleeding that started under Bret Bielema. The Aggies are bigger, stronger and more experienced. Texas A&M 31-21

Alabama (Fayetteville) An undefeated Crimson Tide roll into town healthy, wealthy and wise. The last time Arkansas beat Nick Saban, Chad Morris was winning Texas state high school championships. But this one is about talent, and the Tide are loaded. Arkansas isn't. Alabama 42-21

Ole Miss (Little Rock) Both teams are 3-3, and that gets them an 11:06 a.m. kickoff. This is a must win game for Arkansas if it wants a bowl game. The Hogs must deal with Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu with pressure to keep him off balance because the Rebels need their passing attack to score. It is a dogfight until the fourth quarter, when the Razorbacks drive 67 yards for the winning touchdown. Arkansas 10-3

Tulsa (Fayetteville) The Golden Hurricane aren't the worst team in America, but they could be winless coming into this game. They do have 15 starters back, but they only won two games last season. Arkansas 38-10

Vanderbilt (Fayetteville) It is now or never for the Hogs to get bowl eligible, which would be a great improvement over last season. The Commodores will be on a three-game losing streak and looking ahead to an open date. Arkansas 31-17

LSU (Fayetteville) "No More O" (or "Les Was More") will be the mantra when the 4-5 Tigers come to town. The Hogs have hope because the Tigers are coming off a loss to Alabama, but they struggle with the Tigers' speed. LSU 24-14

Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.) The Bulldogs will come in off a loss to Alabama. This team has the talent to win a lot of games. Mississippi State 31-17

Missouri (Columbia, Mo.) The Razorbacks owe the Tigers after gifting them wins the past two years, but they may have to wait a year or two. The Tigers have depth and experience. Missouri 28-17

Bowl Game The Hogs will play in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

