Rotary Club 99 of Little Rock welcomed students Evelyn Ovani and Aulia "Uli" Nataningsih to the United States at an Aug. 13 reception at Rockwater Marina.

The women, both from Indonesia, are participating in the Ottenheimer International Young Adult Program and will spend three weeks in Arkansas before traveling to Washington and New York. This year marks the 69th year that Club 99 has hosted international students.

Lisa Farrell and Jim Jackson hosted the reception at their North Little Rock marina on the Arkansas River. Later that evening, Jackson took the students and a few Rotarians on a party-barge tour of the river.

Nataningsih is a psychology student in her senior year. After graduation, she will pursue a master's in clinical psychology. From Kebumen, Central Java Province, Nataningsih teaches part time at an international school.

Ovani is a senior chemical engineering major. She hopes to be a supply chain director for an international consumer goods company. She is from Bandung, the capital of West Java province.

High Profile on 08/26/2018