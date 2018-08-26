White bass rarely weigh much more than 2 pounds, but they provide anglers like James Therrell of Tulsa all the hard-hitting excitement they can stand. - Photo by Keith Sutton

Fishing with topwater lures isn’t the only way to catch white bass, but many would argue that it’s the most exciting. One friend of mine described this type of fishing as “a sensory overdose.” You see strikes. You hear strikes. You feel strikes. And the action continues minute after minute until the fish disperse or you surrender to exhaustion.

If you’d like to experience it yourself, now is one of the best times to try, for summer offers some of the year’s most consistent topwater action for white bass. Small young shad — the principal prey of white bass — are usually found feeding on plankton near the surface during the hottest days of the year, especially early and late in the day. White bass follow in sometimes vast schools, making periodic raids to gorge on the baitfish. Casting to these surface-feeding schools is called “jump fishing” because the bass, the baitfish and the anglers are jumping here and there during the course of these feeding frenzies.

One of the best Arkansas lakes to fish for surface-schooling white bass is 28,220-acre Beaver Lake near Rogers, Springdale and Eureka Springs in the Northwest Arkansas Ozarks. Beaver is a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers impoundment that frequently yields “schoolies” as large as

3 pounds, although most white bass caught by Beaver Lake regulars like Brad Wiegmann (www.bradwiegmann.com) weigh about 1 to 2 pounds.

“August and September are the best months for catching whites on top,” said Wiegmann, who’s been a fishing guide on Beaver Lake for 29 years. “When the whites are schooling, it’s not unusual for every angler in the boat to catch one at once.

“Two of the best places to look for them are around feeder creeks and over long points. These areas may hold whites day after day. Look for feeding white bass by boating up and down the lake, watching for birds diving on baitfish, or troll around searching for baitfish and white bass on your electronics. Actually, using your electronics is a great way to locate schools and actively feeding white bass. If you do happen to stop where other anglers are already catching an active school of whites feeding, approach the school slowly and keep your distance from other boats.”

Anglers who fish the jumps often rely on birds to guide them to the action, and Wiegmann is no exception. He watches for gulls hovering over schools of whites and picking off dead or crippled shad left by the gluttonous fish. If there’s no gull action, he looks for surface activity — shad or white bass breaking the surface of the water.

“At times, you’ll move in close, and you’ll notice the shad are real skittish,” Wiegmann notes. “They’ll be zipping and moving real fast, skipping out of the water. The white bass are watching for that action, and that’s when they’re gonna start breaking. Smart anglers are ready for action.”

Wiegmann prepares by rigging some rods with small spinners or topwater lures, and others with small spoons or crankbaits. Worden’s Roostertail spinners (1/16- to 1/4-ounce) are, he said, “the best bait for breaking white bass, bar none.” But he also uses topwaters, blade baits, spoons and spinners like the Pico Lures’ Blue Eyed Pop, Blitz Lures’ Blitz Blade, LiveTarget’s Yearling Baitball, Strike King 1.0 crankbait, Dixie Jet Slab Spoon, Talon Big Dandy Custom Lake Fork Spoon and TTI-Blakemore Pro-Series Curly-Tail Road Runner. Shad patterns and chartreuse work best in Beaver Lake’s clear water, he said.

“When you see fish breaking, sit down and motor over close,” he said. “Put your trolling motor down so you can follow the school; then stay so you’re about a cast away. Just before the fish start breaking, you may want to start throwing a spoon, blade bait or other subsurface lure. Then once they’re coming up, start throwing topwater baits or small spinners. When they go down again, try a spoon again. A big school of whites will tend to break up into several smaller schools if you stay with them. But stay with one school until you don’t catch any more fish in that area.”

For Wiegmann, typical white-bass tackle consists of a 6-1/2-foot, medium-action rod and a baitcasting reel spooled with 12-pound-test line for casting heavier lures, and a 6-foot spinning rod and spinning reel spooled with 6-pound-test line for smaller lures.

“It’s a good idea to have something with heavier line on it close at hand,” he said. “Usually, whites will be a consistent size within a school. Some schools will hold mostly big ones; some will hold mostly small ones. The average size is about a pound, but there are times when 2- to 2-1/2-pounders are pretty consistent.

“The thing you must remember is, black bass, hybrid stripers and stripers often run in or near the schools of whites, at least here in Beaver Lake. And you never know when you could end up with something really big on the end of your line.”

Like most fishermen adept at jump fishing, Wiegmann has learned that school fish often adhere to a strict schedule. Barring weather changes, they tear into shad at about the same place and the same time day after day. What the surfacing schedule hinges on, of course, is the daily movement of shad throughout the reservoir, but the feeding binges in which white bass drive shad to the surface may occur so regularly that you can set your watch by when the first school shows up.

“Early in the morning and late in the evening are best for this type of fishing,” Wiegmann said, “because that’s when the whites are ganging up on shad. During the day, it usually slows up. The best times are an hour to an hour-and-a-half before sunset or after sunrise. Sometimes you’ll get good schooling action for 20 minutes. Sometimes they’ll come up and go right back down. Some days are much better than others. Success is mostly a matter of how much patience you have.”

In summing up his fascination with jump fishing, Wiegmann said, “I guide for striped bass, black bass and other kinds of fish, too. But for pure, out-and-out, fish-a-minute fun, nothing beats jump fishing for summer whites. I love it.”

Give it a try, and see for yourself this summer.