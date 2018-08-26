KATV's Alyson Courtney, daughters Berkeley and Brooklyn Courtney-Moore, and a cast that rivaled one of Cecil B. DeMille's epic films took home three awards -- including the championship belt -- at the fourth annual Lip Sync Battle.

The fundraiser for Make-A-Wish-Mid-South, held Aug. 11 at Robinson Center Music Hall in Little Rock, was preceded by a VIP reception and silent auction.

The show was steered by Heather Brown of KLAL-FM. Contest judges were Lisa Fischer, a YouTube talk-show host; Miss Arkansas 2001 Jessie Ward Bennett; Miss Arkansas 2011 Kristen Glover Belew; KATV's Rene Shapiro; former state Sen. Shane Broadway; and Tom Wood, show host at KHKN-FM.

Known for its surreal hilarity, the competition did not disappoint. Radio host-turned-hotelier Danny-Joe Crofford donned his Prince costume from 2017 to team up with KTHV's Dawn Scott, KATV's Melinda Mayo, singer Hannah Dunlap, and young people from Jettaway Performance and the Conway High School Chamber Orchestra to kick off the show with Meat Loaf's "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)." Little Rock School District spokesman Pamela Smith channeled Bruno Mars. Matt Mershon and Ansley Watson, both with KATV, teamed up to present the theme song from the TV sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Maureen Skinner delivered Katy Perry's "Roar."

A bearded, ball-gowned Courtney and her circus-costumed daughters were joined by area dancers and actors -- also in circus costumes -- for an elaborate lip sync of "This Is Me" from the movie musical The Greatest Showman. The act also captured the Craig O'Neill People's Choice Award (given personally by O'Neill) and the Wish Kids Choice award. KTHV's Katlyn Gardenhire and Melissa Zygowicz, along with Ashley Webb, did a hip-hop dance to their lip sync of a Backstreet Boys and N'SYNC mashup and won the best choreography distinction.

The Cru(z)ise Brothers -- Kevin Cruise from KMJX-FM and Matt Cruz from KDJE-FM -- won best costume for their "Yoda" lip sync, which included a motley crew of Star Wars and other characters. KLAL host Poolboy and his performance partners won the Best Prop distinction for a lip sync of "You've Got a Friend in Me" with Toy Story movie characters.

But the highlight of the show was the joy seen on the face of Bella, a little girl who during intermission was awarded her wish by Make-A-Wish -- a trip to Hawaii.

