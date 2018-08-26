In order to contribute to a spirit of moral and intellectual development; affirming that honor, integrity, and compassion, are my highest ideals; and endeavoring to create a community of sensitivity and commitment, I pledge to my future patients, my colleagues, and my mentors the following:

That in all instances I shall maintain a state of sensitivity and compassion; realizing always that my greatest commitment is to my patients. I will henceforth preserve the confidentiality of my patients and I will render to them the highest possible standard of care. In short, I will conduct myself with unquestionable integrity in all of my professional relations.

Realizing the power of cooperation, and the common bond between the practitioners of the healing arts, I will respect the contributions of my brothers and sisters in medicine, pharmacy, nursing, and in the health-related professions. I will in no way breach this bond of respect, and I will strive to realize our collective commitment to heal and comfort the poor of body and spirit.

I will honor the rich tradition embodied in learning the art and the science of medicine. I will always seek to learn from the knowledge, wisdom, and experience of my mentors. May I never forget that medical education is a privilege bestowed on me by those who have entrusted their well being and the well being of others to me. Further, let me never forget that it is my responsibility to learn the science and the art of medicine; and that my learning within the noble profession of medicine is a life-long process. May I be worthy of this trust and may I always remember that hence forth I must put others before myself.

I affirm this day before my future colleagues in medicine that I will be true to this pledge.