One never knows what a call from Alan Thomas will entail, but you can't refuse an invitation to "fish the moonrise" on Sylamore Creek.

Moonrise last Saturday was at 2:06 p.m. The moon wouldn't be visible in the hollow where we intended to fish, but that didn't matter. It was all about the event.

Al loves an event. He likes to hunt and fish on hurricane days and other auspicious occurrences. If none is forthcoming, he'll make one up. A moonrise is as good an excuse to fish as any.

It's been a few years since I've fished with Al because his job has taken away the leisure time that he once enjoyed. The "moonrise" call came last Friday, and I was eager to wet a line with a treasured friend on one of our favorite destinations.

To be clear, there are two branches of Sylamore Creek. We fished on one of them.

Joining us was Michelle Cook of Mount Vernon, a veterinary technician at a Little Rock clinic. Cook is new to fishing, and she caught her first smallmouth bass fishing with Al several weeks ago. I had to decline that trip because of an unforeseen conflict, but I heard all about it.

I was determined to make the moonrise trip come hell or high water, and high water was everywhere from the rain that drenched the state last weekend. I grew increasingly anxious as I ascended the Ozark Plateau and noted the condition of the creeks and rivers I crossed. Palarm Creek was high and as brown as chocolate milk, as was Beaver Fork Creek, the North Fork of the Cadron and the Archey Fork of the Little Red River.

My spirits rose at Leslie, though. The Middle Fork of the Little Red was high, but clear.

Stream fishermen have a saying along the lines of, "The most welcome sight in the world is a good friend on a stream going the opposite direction."

Al and I aren't like that. We have always had a unique ability to fish side by side harmoniously in tight waters. We always catch fish, and we always have a great time.

I was doubly grateful for Cook's presence because she was a fresh victim for all of my stale jokes. Like the one about the guy at the furniture factory that fell into the upholstery machine.

"Oh, heavens, that's awful!"

"Yeah, but he was recovered."

Cook declined to fish. She wedged herself into Al's kayak among his fishing gear and read a book while Al towed her upstream with a rope attached to his belt loop. Likewise, I towed a small canoe with all my stuff.

About 150 yards from the put-in was a new feature, a 1980s vintage Ford Bronco that was disabled in about 18 inches of water and buried to the axles in gravel. Serves the driver right for driving it in the creek. It's probably permanent because that part of the creek would possibly swallow even a tractor. You can see it on the video that accompanies this article on arkansasonline.com.

Whether the vehicle stays or goes, that spot will always be called the "Bronco Hole."

We usually catch at least two big smallmouths in the deep pockets below a rapid at the head of the Bronco Hole, but not on Saturday.

In the pool above, though, Al and I caught little smallmouths on Zoom soft plastics. Al likes the Mini Brush Hawg in watermelon/red flake.

"I bought every package they had at the Bass Pro Shop," Al said proudly.

"It's hilarious," Cook said. "Being in that store with him is like shopping for clothes with me."

I used the Zoom Mini Lizard in watermelon/candy, but the bass showed no preference. They attacked both fiercely.

The water in that pool is shallower than in years past because of deep gravel deposits. We used to catch a lot of Ozark bass in the deep pockets along the shore, but those pockets are gone.

At the end of this stretch is what we call the "Thumper Hole." It is -- or was -- a very deep pool with big rocks on the bottom that runs beside a bluff. Al and I always catch at least two 18- to 20-inch smallies there. My son Matthew caught one seven or eight years ago that would have been the youth state record had we thought to measure it.

Al gushed about the Thumper Hole with smoldering anticipation that intensified the nearer we got. He was euphoric when we reached the tail, but then reality struck like a 1/2-ounce weight between the eyes. Gravel had filled the hole. It used to be about 12-feet deep. Now it's only chest deep and was carpeted in thick algae, making it impossible to use bottom contact lures.

It was, however, an ideal place to use a Whopper Plopper, a surface lure that catches big smallmouths. I had thrown it sporadically, but with the sun setting, I believed its time had come.

Indeed it had. In a riffle at the head of the Thumper Hole, a 15-inch smallmouth grabbed the lure and ran downstream almost faster than I could reel in slack line. As I lifted the Berkley Lightning Rod to lip the fish, the rod snapped in the middle like a stick of dry spaghetti.

The fish swirled all around my legs and would have buried a treble hook in my calf had I not been wearing knee-high hunting boots.

As darkness fell, Al and Cook hied back downstream, but I was good for one more cast at the bottom of the Thumper Hole. The fish I sought inhaled the lure. It was every bit of 18 inches, and it put on the summer's best show. It leaped and ran all over the pool as I howled for Al and Cook to come back.

They didn't, and I released the fish without taking a photo to minimize stress.

The, "no photo, no fish" rule applies to me, too.

I'm sure that's why they ignored me.

Photo by Bryan Hendricks

Alan Thomas casts a spinning rig on South Sylamore Creek in Stone County.

Photo by Bryan Hendricks

Alan Thomas admires one of many smallmouth bass he caught while fishing with the author in Stone County. Most were small, but big fish started biting at dusk.

