Julie Paladino didn’t know exactly what she wanted to be when she grew up, but she knew what she wanted to do — help people.

“Public administration is my passion, helping people and helping the community,” she said.

The 31-year-old Paladino, executive administrative assistant to Russellville Mayor Randy Horton, is the new president of the Junior Auxiliary of Russellville.

She grew up in Clarksville and went to Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, where she met her husband, Braden Vaughn, when they were on the debate team together.

Paladino said she was shy, but she majored in history and political science with a minor in speech communication. Being a member of the debate team helped her blossom.

She went to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville to earn a master’s degree in public administration, and her husband went to law school.

“I have been in city service pretty much all my life,” she said. “My first job, I was a lifeguard for the city of Clarksville; I ended up being the pool manager.”

When Paladino earned her master’s degree in Fayetteville, she was the part-time purchasing clerk for the city of Fayetteville.

When the couple finished their advanced degrees, they came back to Russellville. Paladino started working for the mayor and earned a second master’s degree, this one in education — Teaching, Learning and Leadership.

“I thought, ‘You can never stop learning.’ That’s what I like to tell people, ‘You should never stop learning, and be passionate about what you do,” Paladino said.

“Teaching, Learning and Leadership is … about leading and being able to speak to groups and students or members, your co-workers. What I learned in that degree has helped me all around, even in being in the Junior Auxiliary,” she said.

“I knew that I wanted to be part of an organization that helped the community and made it a better place for those who needed some assistance,” she said.

The Junior Auxiliary of Conway, with its focus on children, fit the bill. The nonprofit organization has 40 members. The women serve six years, including their first provisional year.

Paladino was in line to be JA president in 2019. However, former JA president Courtney Pratt moved to Texas, and the organization approved Paladino to take office early.

“We help our community with several projects,” she said.

The most recent one was the Stuff the Bus project, held earlier this month.

“We gather school supplies and distribute those to area schools in our community. Dover, Dardanelle and Russellville are a few,” she said. “We don’t want children to go to school without school supplies. They have to have the right stuff to be able to learn — first a safe environment, but they need the essentials and the tools to continue to learn.”

Another project is Lunch Buddies, in which a Junior Auxiliary member is paired with a student in kindergarten through the third grade. They visit the child at lunch until the child is in the fourth grade. “If you’re lucky, you get partnered with a kindergartner, and you have them four years,” Paladino said.

“It’s great to have somebody, and great for [the students] to have somebody if they need a little extra mentoring.” She said the JA members meet the students at lunch, “talk to them and see how their day is going.”

“That’s one of my favorite projects. We’re just starting that back,” she said.

To raise money for JA projects, the Children’s Benefit Ball is held each year. It’s scheduled for Feb. 23. She was co-chair of this year’s event.

“JA is a valuable partner with the Russellville School District,” Russellville Superintendent Mark Gotcher said. “The organization also helps with backpacks for children in need; sponsors a food pantry at the high school and teacher grants for classrooms; sponsors families in some medical-hardship situations; and assists in an elementary dance program, “just to name a few.”

Paladino said the Junior Auxiliary has a clothes closet for “an emergency case, like at a school, if a teacher sees a kid who needs some shoes or needs some clothes,” she said. “When those teachers or the nurse gives that to the child, you can just see the relief that they have that they have something new, or they have some shoes that they can wear.”

Members of JA and the community donate to the closet.

Although the clothes closet has been in a storage unit, last week, the Russellville City Council approved leasing a vacant city building at 210 S. Boulder Ave. to the Junior Auxiliary of Russellville for the closet.

The building is a former church parish on property the city bought about a year ago, Paladino said. The building will be used for the clothes closet and meetings, such as provisional training.

“We’re excited,” she said.

Paladino said “the difference-maker is, when we serve our community with these different projects, to see people come out and donate and contribute. That’s probably what makes us work even harder. Without volunteers, first, but without our community alone and our citizens who contribute and help us and donate money or goods or supplies, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do now. It takes everyone to chip in and work as a team.”

Horton said Paladino is a valued member of his team.

The mayor said she “clearly stood out” as an applicant three years ago when City Hall was trying to fill the vacancy for the executive administrative assistant.

“Her qualifications were far and away above the requirements for the job description,” the mayor said. “But it was her off-duty commitment to helping better the lives of people in the community that was especially intriguing. Little did I know at the time how deeply involved in those commitments that Julie really was.

“From her continuing connection to, and fervent support of, Arkansas Tech University, where she is an active alumna, to her efforts on behalf of children’s causes through the Junior Auxiliary, to mentoring school children, heading up Clean and Green efforts to keep the city clean and countless other benevolent endeavors, Julie is always busy trying to make an improvement wherever she can.”

Paladino said her goal as Junior Auxiliary president is to “promote JA and to recruit more. We want people to know everything we do,” and that the organization helps the community.

“We want to always promote JA in everything we do now. Our national motto is ‘Care Today, Character Tomorrow,’” she said.

Her personal goal is “really, to make the community better, to help out in any way that you can — how can you serve your community, how can you serve each other? That’s my goal, is to better your community and better the place you live in every day, whether that’s volunteering, or you serving in a role with an organization, or maybe it’s just being a great co-

worker and working to make your community better.”

The mayor said that although he works 20 feet away from Paladino, he doubts that he knows all the community projects into which she puts her heart.

“Julie is very quiet about her involvement with others and tries to avoid any recognition or praise for all that she does, preferring to stay out of the spotlight and simply enjoy the personal satisfaction derived by knowing that her motivation is simply, purely to help someone less fortunate or to make her community a better place” Horton said. “To me, this makes her activities that much more special.”

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.