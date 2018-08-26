Calendar

SEPTEMBER

1 Get5Bass Summer Series bass championship. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. 6:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Entry fee $100. Frank Leone (479) 858-2883

1 Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, Fairfield Bay Marina. Cash prizes to top three winners in flights for men, women, and youth. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Foodbank and its member food pantries around Greers Ferry Lake.John Keeling Baker (501) 688-8850

7-8 Independence County chapter of Ducks Unlimited BBQ contest. Riverside Park. Bill Couch (501) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

8 Kayak Bass Fishing Trail tournament. Bella Vista Lakes. Tournament headquarters Kingsdale Park Pavilion. Entry fee $75, plus $10 lake use permit. Jason Adams (479) 426-2265 or jradams32@me.com

8 Metro Area Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, State Park Ramp. info@metroareabassclub.com

