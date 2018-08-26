Authorities have released new information about a crash that killed a woman but spared her two young sons.

Ouachita County sheriff's office detective Nathan Greeley said Friday that the wreck happened the afternoon or evening of Aug. 17, meaning the children were alone for more than three days before they were discovered Monday.

Earlier in the week, Greeley had said the children had been alone for about two days.

Deputies found the 3-year-old boy wandering on Arkansas 24 west of Camden around 8 a.m. Monday.

They took him back to the jail, and staff members took care of him until they released him into the custody of the Department of Human Services.

After posting a photo of the child on Facebook and learning that his mother, 25-year-old Lisa N. Holliman, and her boys hadn't been seen in days, authorities went back to where the child was found.

They discovered that Holliman had been killed in a crash into a ravine about 300 yards east of where the 3-year-old had been found. Her 1-year-old child was still alive and inside a car seat in the vehicle.

He was taken to Ouachita County Medical Center.

Both children are in good health and are now with family members, Greeley said Friday.

The detective said that one of the boys' fathers told him that Holliman was pregnant at the time of the wreck, but he had not been able to confirm that she was.

The Arkansas State Police agency still investigating the crash, Greeley noted.

