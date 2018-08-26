BENTONVILLE -- North Little Rock was forced to rally but came up with a heart-stopping victory over Booker T. Washington of Tulsa in a battle of two defending state champions Saturday evening at Tiger Stadium.

The Charging Wildcats scored with less than 90 seconds left after rallying from 13 points down in the final nine minutes to claim a 29-28 victory.

Senior Oscar Adaway broke tackles and dove into the end zone from 7 yards out to tie the game at 28-28. North Little Rock fans had to hold their breath as Ethan Lee's extra point was partially blocked, but it still made it through the uprights for the 29-18 lead with 1:28 left.

The Charging Wildcats' defense, which struggled to stop the Tulsa Washington passing game in the second half, finally got pressure on Hornets quarterback Dwight Hamilton. The North Little Rock defense sacked Hamilton on fourth down with 13 seconds left to allow the defending Class 7A state champions to take a knee and run out the clock.

North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell lauded his defense for the big stand, especially after allowing 28 second-half points and three passing touchdowns.

"This game was filled with big plays, and our defense right here at the end turned it up, got their hair on fire and made plays when they had to make plays," he said.

Adaway's late score was set up by Tulsa Washington's third fumble of the game, all three recovered by junior linebacker Abram Terry. The final one came with the Charging Wildcats trailing 28-22 and3:10 left in the fourth quarter.

Adaway finished with 193 total yards, including 105 rushing, and scored 3 touchdowns. Mitchell also pointed out senior tight end Drew Martin's one-handed touchdown grab on a fourth and 9 with 4:34 left. That pulled North Little Rock within 28-22.

"He probably had the play of the game," Mitchell said of the Memphis commit. "If he doesn't make that play, we probably don't win the ballgame."

Tulsa Washington Coach Brad Calip said turnovers were the difference.

"You know we had them on the ropes," Calip said. "Our offense wasn't very productive and our kicking game, we muffed a kickoff and gave it to them. We kinda gave them some opportunities to get in the red zone. It wasn't like they drove 80 yards on us.

"We went conservative in the first half, and I just told our OC: 'In the second half, let's open it up. We've got better athletes than those guys on the other side. Let's get the ball to our playmakers.' We found out quick we couldn't run against them, they were so physical."

North Little Rock led 9-0 at halftime, scoring on a pair of Tulsa Washington fumbles. The Charging Wildcats also held the Hornets to just two first downs in the first two quarters.

However, Hamilton got the offense going with some big pass plays in the second half. The senior completed 12 of 22 passes for 273 yards. But the Hornets, who are the defending Class 6A Division 2 state champions in Oklahoma, rushed for just 44 yards on 28 attempts.

North Little Rock 29, Booker T. Washington 28 North Little Rock^3^6^6^14^—^29 Booker T. Washington^0^0^14^14^—^28 First Quarter NLR - FG Lee 26, 2:24. Second Quarter NLR - Adaway 22 pass from Cotton (Run failed), 9:46. Third Quarter BTW - Hill 46 pass from Hamilton (Wilkie kick), 8:59. BTW - Potter 37 pass from Hamilton (Wilkie kick), 2:49. NLR - Adaway 30 run (Pass failed), 0:39. Fourth Quarter BTW - Grayson 23 run (Wilkie kick), 11:09. BTW - Potter 43 pass from Hamilton (Wilkie kick), 9:14. NLR - Martin 10 pass from Cotton (Lee kick), 4:39. NLR - Adaway 7 run (Lee kick), 1:28.

