Razorbacks place 3 on scholarship

— University of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris found a unique way to announce his walk-ons who received full scholarships Sunday evening.

Following the Razorbacks’ practice inside the Walker Pavilion, Morris called up Grant Morgan, D’Vone McClure and Connor Limpert to execute a deep snap, hold and field goal try to show how players have to be ready for any curveballs in a game.

After Morgan snapped to McClure, who held for Limpert’s successful field goal, Morris called the team up and said, “It’s that easy. You’ve got to be ready for everything because these three guys just got put on full scholarship.”

The announcement drew immediate roars of approval from the Razorbacks, who mobbed the trio of players in the middle of the field.

Morgan, a sophomore linebacker from Greenwood, has long been considered a favorite to earn a scholarship when it became available. He played in all 12 games last year and notched 38 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 hurries and 2 pass breakups.

Limpert, a junior kicker from Allen, Texas, was also thought to be a leading candidate to earn a scholarship. He won the starting job at placekicker in Week 3 last year and finished 8 of 9 on field goals, including a long of 48 yards, and made 33 of 34 PATs. Limpert is best known for making the game-winning 34-yard field goal with four seconds left in Arkansas’ 38-37 victory at Ole Miss.

McClure, a sophomore defensive back who played at Jacksonville High, has appeared to win a starting position at nickel back after switching to defense. A four-year minor league player in the Cleveland Indians’ system, McClure played in five games in 2016 and then sat out last year.