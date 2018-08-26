Arrests

Farmington

• Joshua Tinsley, 30, of 3148 N. 48th St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tinsley was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Michael Sims, 41, of Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Sims was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Deborah Dubois, 23, of 12489 Patton Road in Farmington was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Dubois was being held Saturday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Jose Manual Cruz, 19, of 2400 S. Jill Circle Apt. B in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with kidnapping and domestic battering. Cruz was being held Saturday at the Benton County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Tiffani Marie Colmenero, 22, of 1007 Prospect St. was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Colmenero was being held Saturday at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Colten Dwight Allen, 29, of 1007 Prospect St. was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Allen was being held Saturday at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Sandy Stevens, 61, of 423 S. Water St. Apt. A1 was arrested Saturday in connection with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stevens was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Benny Salcedo-Lopez, 23, of Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering, endangering the welfare of a minor and fleeing. Salcedo-Lopez was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• David Moore, 29, of 18987 S. Harmon Road in Tontitown was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Moore was being held Saturday at the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jack Whitmore, 62, of 12174 Jim Brook Road in Farmington was arrested Saturday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Whitmore was being held Saturday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Clayton Scroggins, 33, of 18188 Meadow Lark Road in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with battery, parole violation, theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scroggins was being held Saturday at the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Fire

Fayetteville

• A structure fire was reported at 9:52 a.m. Saturday at 1111 W. Stadium Drive.

• A structure fire was reported at 8:27 p.m. Friday at 707 S. Cherry Lane.

Police

Fayetteville

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 4:17 a.m. Saturday at 1153 N. West End Ave. Apt. 3C.

• An assault or battery was reported at 2:37 a.m. Saturday at 1956 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 9:34 p.m. Friday at 2175 E. Peppervine Drive.

• An assault or battery was reported at 3:47 p.m. Friday at 353 N. Amethyst Court No. 9.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 1:40 p.m. Friday at 596 N. Betty Jo Drive.

Springdale

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 6:35 a.m. Saturday at 2056 Dogwood Place.

NW News on 08/26/2018