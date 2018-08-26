The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service delivered some mixed news Wednesday when it released its annual report, "Trends in Duck Breeding Populations."

The USFWS and the Canadian Wildlife Service conduct the survey in May and June. It provides a situational snapshot of duck populations in the breeding grounds of Canada's Prairie Pothole region, but it also projects duck population trends.

Duck hunters look forward to the report because it estimates the numbers of ducks that will fly south this fall.

The USFWS estimated the total waterfowl population, encompassing all North American duck species, at 41.2 million.

Mallards are the royalty of Arkansas skies, but there will be fewer this fall because of dry conditions on the Canadian prairies during the nesting and brood-rearing season. The USFWS estimates this year's mallard population at 9.255 million, compared to about 10.5 million in 2017. That's a 12-percent decline, but mallards are still 17 percent above their long-term average.

Gadwall, also popular among Arkansas hunters, fell from 4.2 million in 2017 to 2.9 million. That's a 31-percent drop, but gaddies are still 43 percent above their long-term average.

Northern pintails dropped 18 percent, from 2.9 percent to 2.4 million. Pintails are 40 percent below their long-term average. Curiously, the Fish and Wildlife Service recommended increasing the daily limit of pintails from one to two. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission adjusted the limit two weeks ago.

Even northern shoveler numbers fell by 3 percent, from 4.35 million to 4.2 million, but they are still 62 percent above their long-term average.

American wigeon is the only species to show a population increase, from 2.777 million to 2.82 million, or 2 percent. Wigeons are 8 percent above their long-term average.

These numbers merit concern if the Prairie Pothole Region is entering a long drought cycle. A long wet cycle mitigated overall habitat losses to keep duck numbers high for a decade, but drought will accentuate habitat loss by deteriorating existing habitat conditions.

The report's executive summary said habitat conditions during the 2018 survey were generally similar to 2017. In some areas conditions declined, but in fewer areas they actually improved.

"Much of the Canadian prairies experienced average fall and winter precipitation and below-average spring precipitation," the summary said. "Well-below-average temperatures were recorded February--April 2018 and were well-above average in May 2018."

Conversely, the U.S. prairies experienced average to above-average precipitation, but they also had more variable conditions compared to prairie Canada.

Habitat conditions generally declined northward, particularly near Montana's and North Dakota's border with Canada.

Ponds and the fringes around ponds are primary nesting and brood-rearing habitat for ducks. The total pond estimate in prairie Canada and the north-central U.S. was about 5.2 million, which is 14 percent below the 2017 estimate of about 6.1 million, but similar to the long-term average of 5.2 million.

That closely corresponds to decline in mallard numbers in 2018 compared to 2017.

The 2018 estimate of ponds in Prairie Canada was about 3.7 million, about 15 percent below the 2017 estimate of 4.3 million and similar to the long-term average.

The 2018 pond estimate for the north-central U.S. was 1.6 million, which was similar to 1.8 million in 2017 and the long-term average of 1.7 million.

The boreal forest experienced generally average precipitation and temperatures, similar to the Canadian prairies. Habitat quality generally declined across the survey area compared to last year, with the exception of southern Alberta and eastern Montana which improved.

Overall, according to the executive summary, habitat quality remains good over a large portion of the region and should lead to average waterfowl production this year

While the percentage drops look red on paper, Arkansas hunters probably won't notice a difference. Nearly 9.3 million is a lot of mallards, and a large percentage of them pass through or stay in Arkansas during the winter.

Hunters kill more of them in Arkansas than anywhere else, and that's not likely to change.

Sports on 08/26/2018