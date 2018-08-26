Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Solunar tables Today at 2:27 a.m. 0comments

Solunar tables

The schedule of solunar periods has been taken from Mrs. Richard Alden Knight's Solunar Tables. Plan days so you will be fishing in good territory or hunting in good cover during these times if you wish to find the best sport each day has to offer. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour and a half or two hours. Minor periods are of somewhat shorter duration.

;A.M.;P.M.

;Minor;Major;Minor;Major

Aug. 26;5:30;11:35;5:45;11:55

Aug. 27;6:10;0;6:30;12:20

Aug. 28;7:05;12:50;7:25;1:10

Aug. 29;7:45;1:35;8:10;1:55

Aug. 30;8:35;2:25;9:00;2:45

Aug. 31;9:25;3:15;9:50;3:35

Sept. 1;10:15;4:05;10:45;4:30

Sept. 2;11:10;5:00;11:40;5:25

Sept. 3;0;5:55;12:05;6:20

Sept. 4;12:35;6:45;12:55;6:20

Sept. 5;1:30;7:40;1:50;8:10

Sept. 6;2:25;8:35;2:45;9:05

Sept. 7;3:20;9:30;3:40;10:00

Sept. 8;4:15;10:25;4:35;10:55

Sept. 9;5:10;11:15;5:25;11:45

Spet. 10;6:00;0;6:20;12:10

Sept. 11;6:55;12:40;7:25;1:10

Sept. 12;7:50;1:40;8:20;2:05

Sept. 13;8:45;2:35;9:15;3:00

Sept. 14;9:35;3:25;10:05;3:50

Sept. 15;10:30;4:20;11:00;4:45

Sept. 16;11:25;5:15;11:55;5:40

Sports on 08/26/2018

Print Headline: Solunar tables

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

S. Korea urges U.S., North to keep talking
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
Prescription: Medical school
by Jeannie Roberts
Governor signed bill geared to 1 college
by Doug Thompson
U.S. Sen. McCain, 81, dies at home
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
State leaders: Raises for teachers on radar
by Hunter Field
ADVERTISEMENT