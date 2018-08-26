Stacey Renee Bennett and William Grey Hawkins exchanged marriage vows at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, in Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church with the Rev. Britt Skarda officiating.

Connie and Ed Bennett of Maumelle are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Shirley and Richard Cozart of Carrier Mills, Ill., and Delores and the late Glenn Bennett of Benton, Ill.

Parents of the groom are Anne and Duane Hawkins of Maumelle. He is the grandson of Wylene and the late Charlie Hawkins of Mobile, Ala., and the late Maartje Gerrits Murphy and the late William Murphy, both of Inverness, Fla.

The altar held an arrangement of blue hydrangeas, bright pink gladioli, blush and hot pink garden roses, blue thistle and seeded eucalyptus. Music was by organist Stan Cox.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an ivory ballgown of floral embroidered tulle. The bodice had thin shoulder straps, a deep sweetheart neckline and open keyhole back. The full A-line skirt extended to a chapel train. She carried a bouquet of blush and bright pink roses, gray brunia berries, light and hot pink ranunculus, pink scabiosa and seeded eucalyptus.

Maid of honor was Katie Brown of Little Rock. Bridesmaids were Christy Bjornson and Beth Helms, both of Little Rock; Morgan Linn of Conway; Anna Lee Powell of Hope; and Chelsey Harrison of Maumelle. They wore full-length gowns of Merlot-colored chiffon and carried bouquets similar to the bridal bouquet.

The groom's honor attendants were Reed Madden and Landon Willmuth, both of Little Rock. Groomsmen were Bryce Gill of Little Rock, Cody Dixon of Jacksonville and William Alberson and Brittain Ibbotson, both of Maumelle. Guests were seated by Tyler Fitzpatrick and Colton Fieker, both of Maumelle, and Zach Richard of Conway.

A reception at Next Level Events followed the ceremony. Guest tables alternated tall arrangements of pink gladioli with smaller arrangements of blue, pink and purple wedding flowers.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Central Arkansas and is a nurse at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in exercise science from UCA and is an assistant manager at 10 Fitness.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a wedding trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

