State leaders: Raises for teachers on radar

As tax cuts loom over the state Capitol, Arkansas educators wonder if they'll be passed over for more money.

Teacher salaries have remained close to stagnant in recent years, and the state's education-funding formula hasn't kept pace with inflation, according to teachers' and administrators' groups.

That has particularly strained small school districts that don't generate enough revenue from local property taxes to offer compensation packages competitive enough to attract qualified teachers, said Richard Abernathy, the executive director of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators.

Educators are concerned that shrinking state revenue prompted by more than $190 million in proposed tax cuts could exacerbate that problem, he added.

"We're watching that," Abernathy said. "If policymakers think they can cut taxes and fund schools appropriately, more power to them. We're a little skeptical about that, but only time will tell."

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle said last week that those are fair concerns, and others reassured teachers that education will always be a top priority.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday revealed additional details about his proposal to raise the minimum salary for teachers from $31,800 to $36,000 a year over the next four years. The proposal would cost an estimated $60 million, the Republican governor said.

"I am committed to raising the minimum teacher salary in Arkansas, and that is my plan," Hutchinson said through a spokesman. "This is not inconsistent with my tax cuts as evidenced by the teacher pay increases over the last four years during a time that we were also having historic income tax cuts."

In 2015 and 2017, legislators enacted Hutchinson's tax-cut plans for people with incomes of up to $75,000. The cuts are expected to reduce revenue by about $150 million annually. Hutchinson now backs an additional cut for the top income tax rate from 6.9 percent to 5.9 percent, which would decrease state revenue by $191.7 million a year, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, said raising the minimum teacher salary to $36,000 would be a positive step, but she emphasized the importance of raising pay for all teachers, not just new ones. Elliott, a retired teacher, is vice chairman of the Senate Education Committee.

"It's more complicated than just saying 'I'm going to raise the beginning salary to $36,000,'" Elliott said in a Thursday phone interview, adding that it would "create havoc" if new teachers entered the profession making the same amount as teachers who have years of experience.

"There needs to be a systematic thoughtful way to getting teachers' salaries to an acceptable level, and that has just never happened."

Asked whether he also wanted to raise salaries for teachers earning above the minimum, Hutchinson said his priority was raising the minimum starting salary in the 173 school districts that now offer first-year teachers less than $36,000 annually. There are 238 school districts in Arkansas, and 25 open enrollment charter school districts.

Last week, lawmakers received the first draft of the biennial educational adequacy study. Over the next few months, members of the state House and Senate Education Committees will study the report before making funding recommendations -- including for teacher salaries -- to Hutchinson.

Those deliberations come just months after teachers in a handful of states went on strike to protest education funding and teacher pay.

In neighboring Oklahoma, teachers staged a walkout in the spring. They demanded more funding for education, which they said fell by the wayside amid years of tax cuts. Teachers there received raises of about $6,000, but many of their other demands were unmet.

Other Republican-leaning states, including West Virginia, Arizona and Kentucky, were also rocked by teacher demonstrations earlier this year.

"In each of these states, the core issue is underinvestment in public education and the vast majority of our students," said Cathy Koehler, president of the Arkansas Education Association. "Students, educators and communities have paid the price as lawmakers have chosen massive tax cuts and tax breaks over investing in our students and in public education."

As for Arkansas, legislative leaders said last week that it's too early to tell what any salary increase could look like for teachers in the next school year.

Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, and Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, the co-chairmen of their respective Senate and House Education Committees, said lawmakers should have a clearer picture next month after having a chance to study the preliminary adequacy report.

However, Cozart said raising the minimum teacher salary will be a key priority, pointing to Hutchinson's plan to increase that level by more than $4,000 over the next four years.

"If we're going to do that, we've probably got to put something in there this year," Cozart said.

Hutchinson's Democratic opponent on the Nov. 6 general election ballot, Jared Henderson, has proposed raising the minimum teacher salary to $48,090 over the next decade, starting with a 10 percent increase next year to lift the bottom starting salary to $34,980.

The Legislature in 2017 enacted a minimum teacher salary schedule that increased pay for all experience levels by $800 over a two-year period. School officials, though, have complained that those raises weren't accompanied by state funding increases that also factored in cost-of-living increases.

Arkansas' minimum and average teacher salaries rank in the middle among states in the region, according to figures supplied to lawmakers by the Arkansas Bureau of Legislative Research. The Natural State's standing improves slightly when the numbers are adjusted for the cost of living.

The education committees submit a report to the governor every other year on education adequacy. The practice stems from 2003 legislation passed in the wake of the Arkansas Supreme Court's Lake View School District decision that declared the state's public school funding system inadequate and unconstitutional. The biennial study sets out the per-student funding amount, which is $6,781 per student in the 2018-19 school year.

Lawmakers use a matrix, which is composed of several categories, to determine the per-student funding rate. The categories include salaries, instruction material, transportation and other costs.

School districts are unrestricted in how they spend that money as long as they meet certain statutory requirements like minimum teacher pay.

A Joint Budget Committee co-chairman, Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, said pre-budget hearings and revenue reports later this fall will be extremely important to directing lawmakers' decisions on how to implement tax cuts and any teacher raises.

"We need to be fair about it, look at the whole picture and see what we can afford to do," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

SundayMonday on 08/26/2018