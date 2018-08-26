Tommy Hyatt of Maumelle skipped a rock 23 times last year in the Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, a feat that is impressive on its own.

Hyatt, 64, also competed with a torn rotator cuff. He came in second to Russ Byars of Pennsylvania, a former world-record holder in stone skipping, who made 28 skips.

Event founder John Baker of Little Rock compared Hyatt to Lee Majors, who played the title role in the television series The Six Million Dollar Man. “He’s a medical miracle,” Baker said of Hyatt, laughing.

“They were calling me the Bionic Man,” Hyatt said. “I’d rather go by Rock Man; that’s my nickname. I like to make faces and figures out of rocks, … and I leave them on the bank,” he said.

Baker, an attorney, said the third annual stone-skipping event is scheduled for

9 a.m. Saturday in the main fishing cove of the Fairfield Bay Marina on Greers Ferry

Lake. The entry free is $10, and event T-shirts will be available for purchase, but being a spectator is free.

“A big change we have this year is a woman’s flight,” Baker said. “Last year, I got some constructive criticism.”

A man told him, “My wife can do it, but no way she can win against the men.”

Baker said there is a 30-minute warm-up clinic.

“This also is where the pros teach the amateurs tricks for improving the skips,” he said.

Open competitive skipping will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Cash prizes between $50 and $150 will be awarded to the top-three finishers in each flight: women’s, adult men (13 and older) and youth, 12 and younger.

Hyatt said he will be back for redemption and will bring his son, Jacob Hyatt, 34, and Jacob’s sons, Lane, 11, and Gavin, 8.

“I’ve been having them practice. We go to Lake Ouachita a lot; we practice up there, or in Maumelle to Lake Valencia — anywhere we can,” Hyatt said.

“The first time I can ever remember skipping one, I was probably 5, and my dad and I were on the Buffalo River, and he was showing me how to skip rocks,” Hyatt said.

Competitors can bring their own stones or pick them up from the shore.

He said the key to a good skipping stone is “a good fit in your hand.”

“I like one about 3 inches around in diameter, a quarter-inch thick or so,” he said. “It can be a triangle, even, if there is a flat surface.”

Hyatt said he picks up stones all over Arkansas.

“There are a lot of rocks available in Arkansas. The Hot Springs area has a lot of good rocks,” he said.

Participants get three attempts, and the top five from each flight participate in a skip-off and get five chances.

Last year, there were 35 competitors.

“It’s free money if you can show up and can skip,” Baker said.

Proceeds will be given again this year to the Arkansas Food Bank, to be divided among food banks in Choctaw, Clinton and Greers Ferry. To date, approximately $7,000 has been raised at the event, more than $1,000 for each food bank each year.

“Some of our winners who got the cash prizes turned right around and essentially forfeited their proceeds,” Baker said.

Of course, donating winnings is not expected or required.

Claude Ruiz, who started the Choctaw Food Bank Inc. with his wife, Karen, said the proceeds from the past two years have helped immensely.

Claude Ruiz said the food bank serves 300 to 400 families per week.

“It varies every week. We get anywhere from 10 to 20 new families every week, and then a few drop off,” he said.

Ruiz said $1,000 is a lot of help.

“I buy food for 18 cents a pound. I buy meat; I buy canned goods, whatever. I hope they have a good turnout,” he said of the event.

Baker said he expects a lot of participation this year, based on the past two years.

“I’m excited that it’s growing,” he said. “The crowds are getting a little bigger. There were almost 100 [people] out there on the shore last year.”

Baker got the idea for the competition because he grew up skipping rocks, and he taught his children to skip rocks. One of his sons, Andrew, came in second in the youth division in the skipping contest the first year. Rustin Holt of Shirley won first place in the youth division the past two years.

Baker said that when he and his brother, Troy Baker of Little Rock, were skipping stones one day, they started wondering who held the world record. That’s when they learned about Kurt “Mountain Man” Steiner of Pennsylvania. He attended the inaugural event and won with 33 skips.

Troy Baker, also an attorney, formed the nonprofit organization Great Southern Stone-Skipping Championships Inc. John Baker said his friend and former Catholic High School for Boys classmate Alex Thayer of Little Rock was recruited to be on the board.

Baker said he’s heard that Steiner may come back this year. Byars, however, had cancer when he came to the stone-skipping event last year, and he died about five weeks after he won, Baker said.

He recalled that Byars joked about his condition.

“When he was leaving, he said, ‘How’s it feel to get beat by a guy with terminal cancer?’”

More information about the event, including sponsorship applications, can be accessed from the public group page on Facebook, Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships.

Hyatt said he made the trophies this year.

“They’re made from rocks off creeks,” he said.

He’d love it if he, his son or grandsons would bring the trophies back home.

“I always joked I was a world champion [rock skipper] and didn’t realize there were competitions for it,” Hyatt said.

He’s hurt his shoulder again, but he’s not letting it stop him.

