Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
TV news shows by The Associated Press | Today at 4:05 a.m. 0comments

Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Flake;

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. 9:30 a.m.,

KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — Flake; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and David Cicilline, D-R.I. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — Corey Le- wandowski, a former Trump cam- paign manager. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

S. Korea urges U.S., North to keep talking
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
Prescription: Medical school
by Jeannie Roberts
Governor signed bill geared to 1 college
by Doug Thompson
U.S. Sen. McCain, 81, dies at home
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
State leaders: Raises for teachers on radar
by Hunter Field
ADVERTISEMENT