While most high school prospects enjoy the attention during the recruiting process, University of Arkansas receiver commitment Treylon Burks is right the opposite.

Despite being an ESPN 4-star prospect and the No. 12 wide receiver and No. 88 overall prospect in the nation, Burks rarely did interviews during the recruiting process and only visited the Hogs and LSU.

"I really don't like thinking about it," Burks said. "I'm just trying to be myself, really. I don't like attention at all. I'm not better than anyone. I just think everybody is the same."

Burks, 6-3, 210 pounds, of Warren, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from LSU, Clemson, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Tennessee, South Florida and others. He committed to the Hogs on July 30.

"It took a big ol' weight off my shoulder, and I'm able to have fun with my friends and just be myself," Burks said.

Burks and defensive lineman Marcus Miller, another Arkansas commitment, helped Warren to a 42-26 victory over Southside Batesville at North Little Rock High School on Saturday. Burks said his confidence in Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and having the chance to be close to his grandmother and mother sealed the deal for Arkansas.

"I think they're going to make a big impact this year, and I wanted to stay close to family," Burks said. "I think it's going to be a good thing."

Burks recorded 45 receptions for 1,090 yards and 12 touchdowns last season as a junior while rushing for 936 yards. He had 57 catches for 1,354 yards and 17 touchdowns to help the Lumberjacks to the Class 4A state championship as a sophomore.

He recorded 8.5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble and 1 pass breakup defensively at linebacker Saturday against Southside while only having 1 reception for an 11-yard loss. Coach Bo Hembree's plan was to feed other receivers and get them more experience.

Burks said he is excited to play for Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp.

"He's a great coach," Burks said. "I like Coach Stepp. I think we're going to have some fun times and hopefully win a championship together."

Burks also said he is hoping to see Pulaski Academy tight end Hudson Henry join him and the other in-state commitments in Fayetteville.

"I hope he comes," Burks said. "If he doesn't, that's good that he made that decision and I'll still support him wherever he goes."

Miller, 6-5, 300, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Tennessee, Missouri and Memphis two days before Burks committed.

"Arkansas feels like home," Miller said. "They treat you well. It's good place to be. Good fishing."

He and Burks are known to visit fishing holes around Warren on a regular basis.

"I caught a 9-pound bass this summer," Miller said.

Miller, who recorded 78 tackles, 8 sacks, 6 pass deflections and an interception as a junior, had 7 tackles and a tackle for loss Saturday.

He said Stepp has him and Burks covered when it comes to fishing in Northwest Arkansas.

"Coach said he has some lined up for us when we come up there," Miller said.

Warren has produced several Razorbacks, including Jarius Wright, Chris Gragg and Will Gragg. Miller said people in the town were happy to see he and Burks commit to the Hogs.

"It was big. Everybody liked it," Miller said.

Miller, who said Missouri and Tennessee are still recruiting despite his commitment to Arkansas, will also be able to play with his cousin, Razorbacks defensive back commitment Malik Chavis of Rison. He said Chavis was ready for him to become a Hog.

"He said hurry up and come," Miller said.

He and defensive tackle coach John Scott Jr. communicate on a regular basis.

"We talked before the game this morning," Miller said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 08/26/2018