Who's up first?

FAYETTEVILLE -- Questions and answers about who will win the starting quarterback job at the University of Arkansas turned into kind of a lighthearted, running sketch during fall practice.

Coach Chad Morris said at recent speaking appearances that he could not tell the crowd who will start at quarterback, and he joked that even his father J.B. was hitting him up for inside information on the quarterbacks.

Returning starter None Losses Austin Allen (8 starts in 2017, 21 career starts) Who’s back Cole Kelley (4), Ty Storey, Daulton Hyatt Who’s new John Stephen Jones, Connor Noland Walk-ons Jack Lindsey Analysis There are strong indications the coaching staff will play Kelley, Storey and at least one of the freshmen, in that order, in the season opener against Eastern Illinois. The sorting might continue into Week 2 at Colorado State. Kelley’s game-day experiences have been much more productive than Storey’s, most of it coming when each of the players were redshirt freshmen. Lindsey will be the holder on kicks this season, giving the Razorbacks a solid passing threat on fakes or muffed snaps.

Here's Coach Chad Morris on Aug. 14: "No separation. None right now."

And after the Razorbacks' second scrimmage on Aug. 18: "I don't think coming straight out of the scrimmage you just say one guy stood out or didn't do as well as we thought. I mean, there wasn't anything in there to say he had a great day or a bad day."

Morris on Aug. 21: "Quarterback wise, again each one continues to bring things good and bad ... but we are really no further ahead than we were Saturday."

The final determination will get serious now as the Razorbacks enter game week for the season opener against Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Sophomore Cole Kelley and junior Ty Storey are the front-runners, but Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock are on record as saying one of the freshman trio of Daulton Hyatt, Connor Noland or John Stephen Jones could wind up with the job.

Kelley ran out with the first unit on offense Saturday, while Storey got the next work with the first team. In the second half of the walk-through, true freshmen Noland and Jones rotated while wearing game-day white jerseys. The redshirt freshman Hyatt had on a red jersey and ran the scout unit for the whole workout.

Storey appeared to have an edge to win the starting job after the team's first scrimmage, then Kelley had a stronger second scrimmage.

The media did not have access to either of the major scrimmages. Storey had better statistics in the first scrimmage, but he threw a couple of interceptions in the second one.

Craddock has made no secret that the starter for the opener is assured of little beyond take the first live snap of the season.

"In reality, only one guy can run out there for the first play," he said. "Doesn't mean he's going to be the only guy to play, but only one can run out there for the first play of the season."

The answer on who will take the season's first offensive snap will come soon, perhaps with the release of a depth chart Monday or some announcement during the week. It might not be resolved until the offense runs onto the field for the first time Saturday.

"If it's not the end of the week, it'll be the first of next week," Morris said Tuesday.

Craddock discussed at the recent Razorback kickoff luncheon the heavy responsibility the quarterback bears in the offense.

"Well, they've got to be the first ones in the building and the last ones to leave," he said. "They've got to watch 10 times as much tape as any other position. We talk about that all the time in our room, about how I feel like at the quarterback position that you're only as good of an offense as you are at that position.

"They've got to be a great leader, on and off the field, do the right things on and off the field. They should never be late. They should be on time, five minutes early to everything we do. And they've got to earn the respect of their teammates as well."

Craddock said he knew going in the decision would be a tough one.

"We've got some really good candidates," he said. "All of them are really, really good players. Those guys have all worked their butt off."

The lead-up to naming a starter has been a succession of noncommittal responses from the coaching staff and words of support from teammates.

"Man, I have no idea who's going to be the quarterback," senior receiver Jared Cornelius said, smiling all the way, on Aug. 18. "We have four or five guys that are fully capable of leading this team to winning a whole bunch of games in the fall, and I say that with all honesty.

"So I'm cool with if he wants to name the quarterback next week, if he wants to do it the day of the game. I could care less."

Both Storey and Kelley spoke Aug. 15 about day-to-day improvements and not worrying about what would go down Saturday.

"It's going pretty good," Storey said. "Still learning a lot and trying to master the offense, so it's been a pretty good week. Still got a long way to go though."

Added Kelley: "I kind of just go day by day. I don't even look at the schedule for the next day until I get in bed at night."

Kelley completed 87 of 151 passes for 1,038 yards, with 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions as the top backup to Austin Allen while playing in nine games last season. Storey went 1 of 4 for 3 yards while playing in 3 games as Allen's top backup in 2016 while Kelley redshirted.

The long-running quarterback battle led to some funny exchanges during fall practices.

Craddock chuckled Aug. 11, the day of the Razorbacks' first scrimmage, when a reporter asked him to evaluate the play of Storey and Kelley.

"You know they did a really good job," Craddock said. "I'm surprised that question wasn't asked first."

The value of the quarterback in Morris' offense is immense. He said there's a way his system can be operated to get the football into leveraged positions or open space on every play.

Craddock said on Aug. 18 and Aug. 22 that the offensive script in practices had been formed to give Storey and Kelley equal reps with the first and second teams. The three freshmen have gotten decent work with the top two offensive units as well.

There are also physical requirements to consider. Morris' offense has featured strong running quarterbacks when operating at peak efficiency.

Morris indicated winning the job for the long haul might take place in season.

"Obviously, we want to be able to get in there and get things going for our game week preparation, so everybody can know," he said. "And I also want whoever we name to know that look, they may take the first snap, but somebody else may play, too, until we're actually out there and you see the crowd around, the officials out there. Everything is live at that point.

"That's when we're really going to know. We've done everything we can possibly do to get to that point, and we're going to continue to push these guys through and then we'll name someone hopefully pretty soon."

08/26/2018