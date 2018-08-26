SATURDAY’S GAMES

At North Little Rock High School

Bauxite 49, Conway Christian 12 Warren 42, Southside Batesville 26

At Bentonville High School

North Little Rock 29, Tulsa Washington 28 Midwest City, Okla. 28, Bentonville 25, OT

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Bryant 28, Benton 14

Other results

MONDAY’S GAMES

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Little Rock McClellan 55, Pine Bluff Dollarway 0 Nashville 28, Watson Chapel 22

TUESDAY’S GAMES

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Des Arc 35, England 21 West Memphis 35, Little Rock Central 0

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Mansfield 28, Hackett 26 Springdale 48, Joe T. Robinson 28

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Sheridan 34, Mountain Home 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Conway 48, El Dorado 41 Fayetteville 51, Vianney (Kirkland, Mo.) 28 Fort Smith Northside 69, Rogers Heritage 0 Owasso, Okla. 56, Bentonville West 40 Pulaski Academy 50, Springdale Har-Ber 14

CLASS 5A

Greenbrier 29, Beebe 14 Greene County Tech 53, Jonesboro Westside 52 Hamburg 10, Ashdown 7 Harrison 45, Pea Ridge 14 Little Rock Christian 37, Batesville 0 Magnolia 27, McGehee 16 Mena 28, De Queen 14 Nettleton 14, Gosnell 6 Searcy 46, Morrilton 26 Star City 27, Forrest City 26 Valley View 35, Highland 12

CLASS 4A

Cascia Hall, Okla. 44, Gravette 7 Dardanelle 38, Gentry 12 DeWitt 13, Stuttgart 12 Riverview 20, Brookland 14 Sylvan Hills 16, Arkadelphia 14

CLASS 3A

Benton Harmony Grove 38, Centerpoint 20 Bismarck 28, Cutter Morning Star 22 Booneville 30, Clarksville 0 Cedarville 50, Johnson County Westside 0 Hoxie 42, Cave City 17 Magnet Cove 28, Mountain View 22 Perryville 26, Paris 19

At Hendrix College, Conway

Charleston 37, Melbourne 14

CLASS 2A

Atkins 43, Hector 13 Bigelow 20, Magazine 6 Hazen 26, Cross County 20 Junction City 52, Camden Harmony Grove 50, OT Prescott 41, Lafayette County 0

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or

(501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.