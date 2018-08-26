SATURDAY’S GAMES
At North Little Rock High School
Bauxite 49, Conway Christian 12 Warren 42, Southside Batesville 26
At Bentonville High School
North Little Rock 29, Tulsa Washington 28 Midwest City, Okla. 28, Bentonville 25, OT
At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Bryant 28, Benton 14
Other results
MONDAY’S GAMES
At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Little Rock McClellan 55, Pine Bluff Dollarway 0 Nashville 28, Watson Chapel 22
TUESDAY’S GAMES
At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Des Arc 35, England 21 West Memphis 35, Little Rock Central 0
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Mansfield 28, Hackett 26 Springdale 48, Joe T. Robinson 28
At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Sheridan 34, Mountain Home 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A
Conway 48, El Dorado 41 Fayetteville 51, Vianney (Kirkland, Mo.) 28 Fort Smith Northside 69, Rogers Heritage 0 Owasso, Okla. 56, Bentonville West 40 Pulaski Academy 50, Springdale Har-Ber 14
CLASS 5A
Greenbrier 29, Beebe 14 Greene County Tech 53, Jonesboro Westside 52 Hamburg 10, Ashdown 7 Harrison 45, Pea Ridge 14 Little Rock Christian 37, Batesville 0 Magnolia 27, McGehee 16 Mena 28, De Queen 14 Nettleton 14, Gosnell 6 Searcy 46, Morrilton 26 Star City 27, Forrest City 26 Valley View 35, Highland 12
CLASS 4A
Cascia Hall, Okla. 44, Gravette 7 Dardanelle 38, Gentry 12 DeWitt 13, Stuttgart 12 Riverview 20, Brookland 14 Sylvan Hills 16, Arkadelphia 14
CLASS 3A
Benton Harmony Grove 38, Centerpoint 20 Bismarck 28, Cutter Morning Star 22 Booneville 30, Clarksville 0 Cedarville 50, Johnson County Westside 0 Hoxie 42, Cave City 17 Magnet Cove 28, Mountain View 22 Perryville 26, Paris 19
At Hendrix College, Conway
Charleston 37, Melbourne 14
CLASS 2A
Atkins 43, Hector 13 Bigelow 20, Magazine 6 Hazen 26, Cross County 20 Junction City 52, Camden Harmony Grove 50, OT Prescott 41, Lafayette County 0
