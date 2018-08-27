Sections
1 killed, 3 hurt in overnight shooting in Pine Bluff by Brandon Riddle | Today at 7:54 a.m.

One person died and three others were hurt in a shooting early Monday in Pine Bluff, police said.

Around 1 a.m., officers were called to the area of 34th Avenue and Fir Street in reference to shots fired, according to a Pine Bluff Police Department news release.

Authorities were later directed to the 2600 block of West 34th Avenue, where they found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Police say a vehicle approached a house, at which point an occupant fired on the four as they were outside.

A 36-year-old man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims transported themselves to a Little Rock hospital and a fourth person was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspects had been named as of Monday morning in Pine Bluff’s 14th homicide of the year. An investigation is ongoing.

A shooting Sunday morning left another person dead in Pine Bluff in the area of 19th Avenue and Amis Street. Up to four people were believed to have approached the victim, and at least one fired shots, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether the shootings were related.

