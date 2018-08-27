2 weekly newspapers closing in central Arkansas

Two weekly newspapers serving Pulaski and Lonoke counties are closing.

The North Little Rock Times and the Lonoke County Democrat are scheduled to publish their last editions this week.

Representatives of GateHouse Media, which publishes the weeklies, didn’t immediately return telephone calls Monday afternoon, but the closings were confirmed by Ashley Wimberley, executive director of the Arkansas Press Association.

GateHouse, which publishes newspapers in 32 states, acquired seven weeklies in the two counties from Stephens Media in 2015 and merged the newspapers into two weeklies in 2017.

The North Little Rock Times, Sherwood Voice, Maumelle Monitor and Jacksonville Patriot were combined into the North Little Rock Times, and the Lonoke County Democrat, the Cabot Star-Herald and the Carlisle Independent became the Lonoke County Democrat.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.