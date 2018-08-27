Sections
72-year-old Arkansan dies in crash after losing control of pickup by Jillian Kremer | Today at 10:20 a.m. 0comments

A 72-year-old Arkansan was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon after he lost control of his pickup in a highway's curve, state police said.

The wreck occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on U.S. 79 near McNeil in Columbia County.

According to a preliminary report, Lonnie Henson of El Dorado was headed north on the highway in a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 when the pickup traveled off the road in a curve.

The truck then hit a tree, and Henson suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Authorities said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

At least 308 people have died in wrecks on state roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.

