During Saturday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, a funny thing happened to Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso.

On his way off the field after a third-down tackle on Ravens tight end Maxx Williams, Alonso accidentally went to the Ravens sideline and was standing next to Baltimore head Coach John Harbaugh. Ravens special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg was seen talking to Alonso as he was pointing to the Dolphins' sideline.

Harbaugh ended up telling Alonso he was on the wrong sideline before the veteran linebacker realized he made a mistake. Then Alonso placed his helmet back on and ran to the Dolphins' sideline. Miami was flagged for a delay of game penalty.

"I don't know. I just kind of -- like I said, I did a flip after I tackled the guy, and kind of just ran over there and it was the wrong sideline," Alonso said after the game.

After Alonso made the tackle on Williams, he landed on his head, which he said caused him to lose his sense of direction. But Alonso also said he was fine physically as he quickly realized he had ended up in enemy territory.

"Not at all. If you can see the whole thing, I did a flip over the guy and I went over there with my head down," Alonso said via ESPN. "I was totally fine. People obviously right off the bat were like, 'Oh my God, he's concussed.' I'm like, 'No.' "

And both teams had some fun with it.

"[Teammates] were all saying stuff," Alonso said. "I'm definitely going to hear that for a while, and it's well-deserved."

Field upheaval

South Carolina is fully replacing its football field less than a week before the season opener after hosting a Jay-Z and Beyonce concert.

Crews trucked in sod from Sugar Hill, Ga., after the old field had to be removed after the superstar couple's concert last week. South Carolina staff will spend today installing more than 90,000 square feet of Bermuda grass, said Clark Cox, the school's assistant athletic director in charge of turf and landscaping services.

The field is expected to be ready when South Carolina opens the season by hosting Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The Gamecocks also have home games against national runner-up Georgia on Sept. 8 and against Marshall on Sept. 15.

"We would not have done this if we believed there was a safety issue," Cox said.

South Carolina had planned for the possibility of such a changeout when Williams-Brice Stadium was picked as a stop for Jay-Z and Beyonce's tour about 18 months ago, Athletic Director Ray Tanner said.

Concert crews needed about a week to set up the stage used for Tuesday night's show. Coach Will Muschamp and his players were among the 40,000 or so who attended.

A hard cover was put over the field to protect it from wear and tear caused by construction of the stage and concert-goers. But when the cover was removed, it was clear the grass had died and needed to be replaced, Cox said.

The replacement cost, which Tanner estimated as between $150,000 to $200,000, was covered by concert promoters.

