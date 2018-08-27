Amber Alert issued for central Arkansas girl taken by father in residential burglary, police say

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Jacksonville girl after her father took her during a burglary.

Police said shortly before 6 a.m. Monday that 3-year-old Jal'ah Ware was taken by her biological father, Jal’on Ware, 21, during an aggravated residential burglary in which he also shot and physically assaulted another victim.

Authorities described the girl as standing about 3 feet tall and weighing around 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts, the alert states.

Ware may be traveling in a white 2018 Jeep Cherokee with a temporary Arkansas license plate, police said.

Anyone with information related to the 3-year-old’s disappearance is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 985-2802.