Arkansas congressman targets challenger's legislative record by The Associated Press | Today at 7:01 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK — A central Arkansas congressman whom Democrats believe they can unseat this fall is criticizing his challenger's legislative record.

Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill accuses Democratic state Rep. Clarke Tucker of not taking stands on several controversial bills in the state House. Hill targeted the Tucker votes at a Monday news conference with several of Tucker's colleagues who cited legislation where the state legislator didn't vote or voted "present."

Tucker called Hill's criticism silly and said he's cast thousands of votes since taking office in 2015. He also renewed a call for Hill to participate in at least three debates with him.

Hill represents the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Little Rock and seven central Arkansas counties.

  • TimberTopper
    August 27, 2018 at 7:35 p.m.

    How was it that Hill saved Social Security and Medicare? Did he just not vote to do away with them and that's how he saved them?
  • Mortimer
    August 27, 2018 at 7:40 p.m.

    Well....how many times has Hill voted the “wrong way” which is much more concerning to me???!!
