Little Rock man accused of taunting officers, firing shots at apartment complex

A man is accused of taunting police officers and then firing several gunshots inside a Little Rock apartment complex Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded at 10:15 p.m. to the Legacy Apartments on 1312 S. Louisiana St. in Little Rock after a caller reported that a man was walking around without a shirt and a gun in his pants, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

When they arrived, police found 28-year-old Arkieen Moody walking around the complex. He yelled, "Hey police, come here" and "Police, come get me," before running into an apartment, the report states.

Authorities wrote that they then heard up to three muffled gunshots from inside the apartment, followed by Moody asking for help.

Moody appeared to be under the influence of drugs, officers noted. He told police someone had kidnapped his girlfriend in the apartment and was going to kill her.

The report states that no one was in the apartment when Moody was arrested.

Six people, including three minors under the age of 5, were inside an adjacent unit when the shots were fired, police said. Officers located several bullet holes on the front and back entrance of that apartment.

Moody was charged with six counts of committing a terroristic act, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, fleeing and several other misdemeanor offenses.

Records show he was booked at 5:15 a.m. Monday into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained that afternoon in lieu of $2,317 bond.