Arkansas officers cleared in dog's shooting death by The Associated Press | Today at 1:42 p.m.

HIGGINSON — Prosecutors have found no criminal conduct concerning an Arkansas police chief who killed a family pet.

The Daily Citizen reported that a prosecutor issued a letter to the White County sheriff's office after reviewing last month's fatal shooting of a Labrador retriever named McCoy. The prosecutor said the shooting is "tragic," but that there's no evidence of criminal conduct by Kensett Police Chief John Pollard.

Police received a call July 9 from the Usery family in Higginson that their dog was being chased by another dog, later identified as McCoy. Police say the dog was shot between the eyes after McCoy reportedly lunged at Pollard, who was trying to calm the dog down.

McCoy's owner, Sarah Meyer, said she's upset the officer shot him instead of calling her family or animal control.

  • JiminyC56
    August 27, 2018 at 2:13 p.m.

    Sarah Meyer, you are responsible for your dog's death. Learn to control your dog and know his whereabouts at all times.
