Attack victim hit by brass knuckles by Clara Turnage | Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments

Police said a Little Rock man used brass knuckles to attack his wife's cousin Sunday.

Pulaski County deputies arrested Levell A. Washington, 29, on charges of criminal use of a prohibited weapon, second-degree battery and aggravated assault Sunday after he reportedly assaulted his wife's cousin, who had come over to mow the lawn.

Deputies said the cousin was bleeding from his face and head Sunday when they arrived on the scene, and that the man told them Washington had "pulled two guns on him" before going to get brass knuckles and attacking him, according to the arrest report.

Washington was transferred to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Sunday with no bail set.

