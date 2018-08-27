Authorities investigating after unidentified body found in Arkansas cemetery

The body of an unidentified person was discovered in an Arkansas cemetery Saturday evening, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies with the Garland County sheriff's office responded to Lowe Cemetery in Royal around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Undersheriff Jason Lawrence.

Once deputies arrived at the scene and confirmed the presence of a body, the area was closed off to the public to allow the agency's Criminal Investigation Division to conduct its investigation, Lawrence said.

The undersheriff said he was unable to comment on the person's identity or if the agency suspects foul play. He added that the body was sent to the sate Crime Laboratory for identification and the investigation is ongoing.