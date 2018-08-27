Aug. 16

Weslee Allen Busby, 25, and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Harris, 25, both of Bentonville

Bryce Adam Davis, 19, and Aleesa Jane Kiersey, 19, both of Winter Park, Fla.

Dylan Richard Karber, 25, and Elyse Renee Stanton, 25, both of Bentonville

Jason Stuart Wright, 35, Bella Vista, and Emily Anne Voight, 31, Fayetteville

Aug. 17

Christopher John Denham, 35, and Alicia Jessica Martin, 25, both of Garfield

Juan Carlos Espinoza Gallardo, 38, Rogers, and Maria Raquel Alvarado Gonzalez, 51, Noel, Mo.

Brady Derrick Fultz, 48, and Kristie Dawn Keen, 40, both of Bella Vista

Jordan Tyrrell Garretson, 22, and Cailey Dawn Kendrix, 29, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Corey Eugene Gurwell, 27, and Andrea Dawn Neevel, 40, both of Bella Vista

Robert Austin Ketterer, 22, and Roseanna Leigh Ezell, 22, both of Bentonville

Cory Dalton Lawvey, 24, and Amber Nichole Branson, 33, both of Bentonville

Bryan Josue Lemus, 22, and Cassandra Christine O'Neal, 22, both of Rogers

Luke Jesus Mansfield, 23, and Autumn Nicole Cline, 21, both of Gravette

Thomas Dean Muggy, 50, West Fork, and Zanetta Yvette Manos, 52, Siloam Springs

Benito Osornio Trujillo, 26, and Edith Andrade, 23, both of Rogers

Ryan Scott Saine, 19, and Cheyene Chene Hook, 18, both of Gravette

Dale Allen Timmerman, 27, Rogers, and Makayla Roseanne Stewart, 21, Bentonville

David Lynn Vore, 47, and Brandi Michel Smith, 33, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Aug. 20

Courtney Madison Crouthers, 39, and Jordan Lindsey Greene, 37, both of Rogers

Marion Leon Eubanks, 69, and Vicki Lee Keith, 63, both of Siloam Springs

Mark Christian Harger, 63, and Elisa Carol Sullivan, 48, both of Bentonville

Benjamin Lewis Hartness, 28, and Catherine Jean Conway, 27, both of Chicago, Ill.

Ryan Al Lukis, 26, and Kaylee Dawn Lamproe, 24, both of Cave Springs

Joel Ramos Minjarez, 49, and Sara Martinez Camargo, 43, both of Rogers

Aug. 21

Richard Duane Allen, 82, Watts, Okla., and Loretta Maxine Trammell, 62, Siloam Springs

Dwayne Edward Craig, 66, and Carmelita Lucero Parpan, 36, both of Gravette

Brandon Lucas Hedges, 18, and Ashlynn Jade Price, 19, both of Siloam Springs

Heath Adam Samples, 31, and Rachel Michelle Deason, 25, both of Bentonville

Christopher Benton Swilley, 23, and Marysol Netro, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Aug. 22

Aaron Blake Akin, 29, and Cassie Jeanette Lusk, 33, both of Springdale

Wilfredo Herrera, 27, and Yasenia Noemi Cruz, 25, both of Lowell

Thomas Eugene King, 22, and Brooklyn Kay Knipp, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Joshua Auburn Pooler, 26, and Terah Revee Pearce, 27, both of Joplin, Mo.

Trey Utah Villines, 24, Huntsville, and Amanda Irene Rodgers, 22, Springdale

NW News on 08/27/2018