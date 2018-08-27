NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Ashby Street Outdoor plans to replace a double-stack billboard at 401 S.E. Walton Blvd., seen here on Saturday, with a digital billboard.

BENTONVILLE -- An outdoor advertising company will help reduce the number of billboards in the city by exchanging traditional signs with digital ones.

Ashby Street Outdoor plans to remove 5,560 square feet of nondigital advertising on 16 billboards and add about 1,967 square feet of digital space on seven billboards throughout the city.

Recent permits The the Planning Commission approved two permits Aug. 7. The first is to convert a traditional billboard just west of the intersection of Southwest 14th and Southwest I streets into a digital sign. The second is to construct a two-sided digital board at 1080 S.E. 14th St. near the intersection with Southeast J Street. The commission approved two additional permits Aug. 21. One permit will replace an existing double stack, static billboard at 401 S.E. Walton Blvd. with a single-stack digital billboard. The second permit will be to install a digital billboard at 1400 S.E. Eagle Way, east of Interstate 49. Source: Staff report

Digital billboards were first permitted in the city in 2010 with a change in the sign code. The ordinance states the city wants to reduce the number of billboards, and digital billboards allow "multiple advertisers on one sign thereby reducing the need for large numbers" of signs.

The ordinance required advertising companies to remove four traditional billboard faces for every digital screen they installed.

"We thought it might be a way to eliminate the overall number of billboards," said Shelli Kerr, interim planning director.

The ratio changed in 2016 to a square-foot area rather than number of signs because signs are different sizes. A larger sign could replace a smaller sign, for example, Kerr said.

Now every square foot of digital space must replace at least 2.5 square feet of traditional space.

The Planning Commission recently approved four conditional use permits as part of Ashby's plan to add more digital signs in Bentonville.

The company wants to remove billboards from four places, convert two to digital, increase the size of one face to match the other side of the same structure and remove the top signs at two locations, according to planning documents.

The plan removes four billboard poles and creates two new ones.

The amount of signage Ashby will remove is more than required, so the company will "bank" 257 square feet for future use, according to meeting documents.

"We're working on that last piece of the puzzle right now," Whit Weeks, general manager with Ashby, said at Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting.

Weeks said that space will not be used in an inner city location on Walton Boulevard or on Arkansas 102 from Interstate 49 to Centerton.

Some of the new digital billboards require Arkansas Department of Transportation approval, which typically takes 60 to 90 days, Weeks said. It's then a four- to six-week process to order and obtain the steel and digital faces.

"The idea is to get everything completed by the end of the year," he said.

Rogers also permits digital billboards with a conditional use permit. The city requires the removal of three traditional signs for each new digital sign, according to Ben Cline, Rogers spokesman.

Springdale hasn't allowed new billboards since 2008. Digital billboards are allowed as replacements for existing billboards only, according to Melissa Reeves, Springdale spokeswoman. They must be the same size or smaller than the sign being replaced.

Fayetteville banned billboards decades ago, said Andrew Garner, planning director.

NW News on 08/27/2018