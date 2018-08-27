Authorities said a blind woman had her purse snatched with such force while she was walking in downtown Little Rock on Sunday afternoon that her service dog was "pulled from its harness."

Officers were called to 310 E. Capitol Ave., the listed address for River Cities Travel Center, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The 47-year-old victim told police she was sitting at the bus station when a stranger asked to use her phone. According to a report from the city's Police Department, the robber grabbed her arm "and what felt like her head" before taking the phone from her hand.

The Little Rock woman's service dog was pulled from its harness "due to the force used," the report states.

William Weston, 27, was arrested at the scene because he matched witnesses's descriptions and had the stolen phone, police said.

Records show he was being held at the Pulaski County jail Monday morning on charges of robbery, theft of property and aggravated assault of an employee of a correctional facility. The Little Rock resident's bail was set at $50,000.