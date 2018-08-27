Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Paper Trails High Profile Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Blind woman's purse snatched in downtown Little Rock, police say; 1 arrested by Jillian Kremer | Today at 11:56 a.m. 6comments
story.lead_photo.caption William Weston, 27, of Little Rock

Authorities said a blind woman had her purse snatched with such force while she was walking in downtown Little Rock on Sunday afternoon that her service dog was "pulled from its harness."

Officers were called to 310 E. Capitol Ave., the listed address for River Cities Travel Center, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The 47-year-old victim told police she was sitting at the bus station when a stranger asked to use her phone. According to a report from the city's Police Department, the robber grabbed her arm "and what felt like her head" before taking the phone from her hand.

The Little Rock woman's service dog was pulled from its harness "due to the force used," the report states.

William Weston, 27, was arrested at the scene because he matched witnesses's descriptions and had the stolen phone, police said.

Records show he was being held at the Pulaski County jail Monday morning on charges of robbery, theft of property and aggravated assault of an employee of a correctional facility. The Little Rock resident's bail was set at $50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Judge blocks online plans for printing untraceable 3D guns; Arkansan first published designs in 2013
by The Associated Press
Hot Springs St. Patrick's Day parade names starter for 2019 event
by Jaime Dunaway
Amber Alert issued for central Arkansas girl taken by father in residential burglary, police say
by Brandon Riddle
Cole Kelley named starting QB for season opener
by Matt Jones
U.S. and Mexico tentatively set to replace NAFTA with new deal
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT