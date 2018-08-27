City-run fitness center aims to compete

The Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center is striving to give Little Rock exercisers more bang for the buck, with reduced rates and updated equipment.

"We're trying to look toward the future and stay in the forefront of the fitness situation in this area," facility director Josh Mayes said.

The new pricing model, which cuts membership rates roughly in half, will take effect Sept. 1. A new autodraft system will allow membership fees to be automatically deducted from members' bank accounts each month, assistant facility manager LaWanna Jones said.

An adult membership will go from $40 per month to $20 autodraft or $25 paid monthly. A senior membership for people ages 62 or older will go from $30 to $15 autodraft or $20 paid monthly. A family membership, which covers two adults and unlimited children, will go from $60 to $35 with either payment method, Jones said.

Little Rock Parks and Recreation Director John Eckart said he hopes the new fee structure will encourage more people to become members and help the city-run facility compete with other gyms in the area.

"Our pricing model was the highest in the area," Eckart said. "We just want to be a little more competitive with the industry in the city."

In July, the South Monroe Street facility underwent two weeks of renovations and replaced all of its cardio equipment, which was at the end of its five-year lifespan, Mayes said. The new machines have TV screens with Internet capability, so people can log in to Netflix or another streaming service for entertainment while working out, he added. The 14-year-old strength training equipment was also upgraded.

"We wanted to make an effort to modernize our equipment," Eckart said.

The facility repaired its hot tub, put in new flooring and installed new shade structures for the outdoor deck, Eckart said. The gym also purchased stationary bikes and will host its first spin class.

The total cost for the renovations was about $350,000. The money came from the Parks and Recreation budget, Mayes said.

During the summer, the facility expanded its outdoor pool hours from noon to 6 p.m. The previous year's hours were noon to 5 p.m., Mayes said.

Since the facility is situated near the Little Rock Zoo and the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library on West 10th Street, it makes sense to offer more opportunities to bring children, Mayes said.

Though the facility isn't open 24 hours and doesn't offer as many specific services for seniors that other places might, the Jim Dailey center's asset is its variety of amenities, Mayes and Eckart said.

"We strive to provide a quality service for all people in the city," Eckart said. "We offer a lot of value for a competitive price."

