Aug. 26 – Sept. 2

National Championship Chuckwagon Races

CLINTON— The 33rd annual National Championship Chuckwagon Races will take place Friday through Sept. 2. at the Bar of Ranch, and activities will run through the week, including performances from country artists and bands, dances on Friday and Saturday nights, vendors of western collectibles and Ozark Mountain trail rides. For more information, contact Contact Dan and Peggy Eoff or Dapple McCracken at (501) 745-5250 or (501) 745-8407. For a schedule of activities, visit www.chuckwagonraces.com.

Aug. 27

Audubon Society Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the Lakeview Room of the Dardanelle State Park Visitor Center. The program, Behind the Scenes: Lake Dardanelle Aquariums, will be presented by Megan Ayres, park interpreter. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited. Call (501) 977-3899 for directions.

Aug. 28 and 30 and Sept. 6

Community Youth Choir Auditions

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Treble Chorus, for boys and girls ages 8 to 14, is registering new and returning students for the fall semester. Auditions, which are required for newcomers, are set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sept. 6 at the Arkansas Center for Music Education, 502 Tyler Road. Preregistration is required for an audition. Rehearsals will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Mondays, beginning Sept. 10. The cost is $40 per semester, with family discounts and tuition-assistance available. To register or for more information, email info@ac-me.org, call (479) 219-5260 or visit www.ac-me.org.

Children’s Musical Theater

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Center for Music Education is enrolling actors and singers for the fall semester. The Wee Children’s Musical Theater, for students ages 4 to 7, will perform Toys. No previous experience is required. Auditions will be during the first rehearsal. Rehearsals will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Sept. 13. The Children’s Musical Theater, for ages 8 to 15, will perform A Dickens of a Christmas. Those who want character assignments must schedule an audition, set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sept. 6. Practice materials must be picked up before auditions. Rehearsals will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Sept. 13. The cost is $50 per semester, with family discounts and tuition assistance available. To pick up materials, to register or for more information, email info@ac-me.org, call (479) 219-5260 or visit www.ac-me.org.

Sept. 1

Endless Summer Bash

FAIRFIELD BAY — The first Endless Summer Bash will begin at noon at the Cool Pool Cafe for games, food and pickleball, as well as an evening concert by country singer Heath Sanders. For more information, contact Erin Taylor at (501) 813-7155 or erinptaylor@gmail.com.

Ongoing

Community Choir Opportunity

RUSSELLVILLE — The Community Festival Chorale, for singers ages 14 and older, is accepting new and returning singers for the fall semester. All newcomers must audition for part placement at the first rehearsal. Rehearsals will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, beginning Sept. 10, at the Arkansas Center for Music Education, 502 Tyler Road. The cost to participate is $50, with family discounts and tuition assistance available. To enroll or for more information, email info@ac-me.org, call (479) 219-5260 or visit www.ac-me.org.

The Magic of Sugarloaf Art Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — Artist Joyce Hartmann’s new exhibit, The Magic of Sugarloaf, is at the Fairfield Bay Library Art Gallery, 369 Dave Creek Parkway. Hours are from 1-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Hartmann studied art at Washington University in St. Louis, at Pittsburg State University in Kansas and at Pratt Community College in Kansas. View her artwork on her Web page, www.joycehartmann.com, and on Facebook.

Fall 2018 ATU Campus Tours

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech University Office of Admissions will conduct campus tours for prospective students and their families during the fall 2018 semester. Tours of the ATU campus in Russellville will be offered at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and group tours will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, as well as at 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. One-on-one campus tours will be available at 3 p.m. weekdays. For online registration for all campus tours and visit days, visit www.atu.edu/admissions/personaltours.php. For more information, call (479) 968-0343 or (800) 582-6953.

Fairfield Bay Farmers Market

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the Village Mall Gazebo. The market features certified naturally grown produce from the Gathering Place at Meadow Creek. All vendors are welcome to bring bumper-crop vegetables to sell. No preregistration is required.

Art Classes

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center offers its Paint With Jim class from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays; Barbara Cornett’s fused-glass class from 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays; and Fran’s Jeweled Spider class from 1-2:30 p.m Thursdays. For class fees and more information or to RSVP, call the center at (501) 884-4440. Information is also available on the center’s Facebook page.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table now sends home sack lunches to guests who come for lunch. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings at the altar of necessities such as cereal, peanut butter, shelf-stable milk, toilet paper, toiletries, hand soap and detergent to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information on the program or how to help, call the church office at (479) 968-3622.

Community Teaching Garden

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Master Gardeners will have a community teaching garden in front of Freyaldenhoven’s nursery, at the corner of Siebenmorgen Road and Bob Courtway Drive. The group meets there at 9 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month through September. All are invited to attend and learn to grow their own food.

Friday Night Kruzn

CONWAY — Friday Night Kruzn, a free event, will take place from 6-8 p.m. the third Friday of each month through Oct. 19 at The Village at Hendrix. Cars will be on display, and a donation will be made to the Arkansas Food Bank. For more information, contact Don Searls at (501) 269-1817.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., and full games begin at 6:30. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola & John Hawks Senior Wellness & Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Conway Women’s Chorus Rehearsals

CONWAY — The Conway Women’s Chorus will have open rehearsals for the fall semester at 7 p.m. Sept. 4, 11 and 18, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 E. Oak St. This semester, the chorus will host a special production Dec. 1 and 2 to celebrate the centennial anniversary of World War I. Tickets will be available soon. For more information, visit www.conwaywomenschorus.org, email faulkneraarts@yahoo.com or call (501) 339-7401.

Homeowner Seminar

CONWAY — The Conway Symphony Orchestra Guild will sponsor a free homeowner seminar from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Meeting Room of the new Conway Corp. building. A panel consisting of a Realtor, a builder, a mortgage banker, a representative of the Conway Historic District and a loan officer will make a presentation and answer questions. Light refreshments will be served. The seminar is offered in conjunction with the guild’s Tour of Homes and Shrimp Boil, to be held the same week. For more information or to make reservations, which are not required, call (501) 269-1066.

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Sept. 11 at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. A representative of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association-endorsed insurance agency will talk about retiree insurance changes. All retired school personnel are invited to attend. For more information, email Earlene Hankins at elh@windstream.net.

Tim Hawkins LIVE

RUSSELLVILLE — Comedian Tim Hawkins will return to The Center for the Arts main stage at 7 p.m. Sept. 15. Pulling his material from everyday life, Hawkins points out the absurdity, and hilarity, of modern daily life. Tickets are on sale for $19 to $45. For more information, call The Center Box Office at (479) 498-6600 or visit www.russellvillecenter.net.

Buddy Guy Concert

CONWAY — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Buddy Guy will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Guy’s 18-year-old protégé, Quinn Sullivan, will also perform at Reynolds. Guy has received seven Grammy Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award and 37 Blues Music Awards, among others. Tickets are $30 to $40 for the general public and $10 for students and children. Call UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or toll-free at (866) 810-0012, or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds.

