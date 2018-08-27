Tuesday

Adultish Book Club

BENTON — The Adultish Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Wednesday

Partner Up Luncheon

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Chamber of Commerce will present a Chamber Members Partner Up Luncheon at noon at the DeSoto Club. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, call (501) 915-9940.

Thursday

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Thursday – Sept. 2

JazzFest

HOT SPRINGS — The 27th Annual Hot Springs JazzFest will be take place during various times Thursday through Sept. 2 in downtown Hot Springs. For more information or to purchase tickets to the various concerts, visit hsjazzsociety.org.

Friday

Art & Wine Workshop

HOT SPRINGS — Garvan Woodland Gardens will present an Art & Wine workshop from 6-8:30 p.m. in the Magnolia Room. The event will feature an acrylic painting workshop, presented by artist Dee Garret. Tickets are $44 for members or $60 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit garvangardens.org.

Sara Evans With Thompson Square and Jerrod Niemann Concert

HOT SPRINGS — The 2018 Finish Line Theater Concert Series will present Sara Evans with Thompson Square and Jerrod Niemann at 7 p.m. at Oaklawn Racing & Gaming. Tickets are $55 per person and are limited to ages 21 and older. For more information, visit oaklawn.com.

Saturday

Hot Springs Blues Festival

HOT SPRINGS — The Spa City Clues Society will sponsor the Hot Springs Blues Festival from noon to 10 p.m. at Hill Wheatley Plaza. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, visit spacityblues.org.

Ongoing

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group regularly meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street in Benton. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

