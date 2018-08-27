NFL EXHIBITION

BENGALS 26, BILLS 13

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton celebrated a warm reception in Buffalo by completing two touchdown passes in leading Cincinnati to a 26-13 preseason win over the Bills on Sunday.

Dalton began the day by making a donation to Buffalo's Roswell Park Cancer Institute, then received two standing ovations from Bills fans before kickoff.

Once the game began, he proceeded to complete 11 of 16 attempts for 180 yards over five series.

Linebacker Carl Lawson had 2½ of the Bengals five sacks in the first half, during which Cincinnati's defense overwhelmed Buffalo's starting offense and rookie quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bengals improved their preseason record to 3-0, and Buffalo dropped to 1-2.

While Dalton earned most of the cheers, Allen took a step back in his bid to win a three-way competition and become the Bills' season-opening starter.

Buffalo's first-round draft pick finished 6 of 12 for 34 yards passing, and was sacked five times for 39 yards in his first preseason start. Allen was also fortunate he wasn't intercepted on an underthrown pass intended for tight end Charles Clay up the right sideline.

Allen struggled behind a porous offensive line and displayed few signs of the progress he showed during his previous two outings overseeing the Bills' second- and third-stringers.

Allen's day ended in the final minute of the first half, when he was escorted off the field to be evaluated for a possible concussion after being tackled by Carlos Dunlap in the end zone. Though Allen was cleared to return, he stayed on the sideline while Nathan Peterman finished the game.

Dalton got off to a hot start by hitting second-year receiver John Ross for a 57-yard touchdown on Cincinnati's first play from scrimmage. Dalton then capped Cincinnati's third possession by hitting A.J. Green for a 14-yard touchdown with 4:32 left in the first quarter.

Bengals backup Matt Barkley finished 9 of 16 for 112 yards and an interception. Jeff Driskel went 4 of 7 for 75 yards.

Peterman finished 16 of 21 for 200 yards and a touchdown for the Bills.

SATURDAY'S LATE GAME

SAINTS 36, CHARGERS 7

CARSON, Calif. -- Alvin Kamara ran for a 2-yard touchdown, and New Orleans capped a productive week in Southern California with a preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was 7 of 9 for 59 yards with 1 interception in 3 series, while Philip Rivers was 5 of 7 for 29 yards in a brief tuneup appearance for the Chargers.

Chargers first-round draft pick Derwin James intercepted a pass from Brees on the first possession of the game. James, the safety from Florida State, picked off a third-down throw into double coverage with Desmond King defending Ted Ginn Jr.

The Chargers drove to the Saints 4 on the ensuing drive but elected not to attempt a short field goal, and Rivers' fourth-down pass was too high for Mike Williams.

Austin Ekeler finished with 50 yards rushing on 6 carries and added 3 receptions for 13 yards. With starting running back Melvin Gordon not with the team because of a family matter, Ekeler ripped off runs of 21 and 12 yards to his first two carries to get the Chargers moving.

Los Angeles fared better on its second possession, with rookie Detrez Newsome scoring on a 5-yard run off left tackle. That marked the end of game action for Rivers, replaced by Cardale Jones early in the second quarter.

New Orleans did not get its initial first-down until late in the first quarter when third-string quarterback and special teams contributor Taysom Hill moved the chains by running a direct snap on a fake punt around the left side. That helped set up Kamara's short touchdown plunge seven plays later. The Saints took an 8-7 lead on a 2-point pass from Brees to Michael Thomas, the last throw Brees would make before giving way to Tom Savage.

