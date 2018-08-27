Litter pickup set at park near river

Keep Little Rock Beautiful will host its fall litter pickup Sept. 8 at Murray Park, ac- cording to an announcement from the group.

The event is part of the Great Arkansas Cleanup, hosted by Keep Arkansas Beautiful and several other chapters statewide. Cleanups will be staggered throughout the state, with several others taking place Sept. 8, includ- ing at Bull Shoals and Nor- fork lakes, the Spring River, the Little Red River and the north side of the Arkansas River in North Little Rock.

Additional information about the Sept. 8 events in other places is available at https://bit.ly/2BKL8Sp. Keep Arkansas Beautiful’s calendar of events also details clean- ups happening on different days.

In Little Rock, volunteers will pick up litter at Murray Park and along the river’s shoreline, according to Keep Arkansas Beautiful’s website. Cleanup will be on land and water, and volunteers who own boats are encouraged to bring them.

Volunteers should RSVP by emailing info@klrb.org. Volunteers will check in at Murray Park, north of the dog park.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Keep Ameri- ca Beautiful and Keep Arkan- sas Beautiful Foundation are sponsoring the Little Rock cleanup.

Appeal of permit for manure tossed

An appeal over an ap- proved permit modification for land application of hog manure as fertilizer was dismissed by the Arkansas Court of Appeals last week.

Attorneys for Ellis Camp- bell of EC Farms argued that the appeal filed by three Newton County residents was not timely because it occurred more than 30 days after the lower court’s order.

A Newton County circuit judge upheld the depart- ment’s decision Jan. 10. The appeal was filed Feb. 12.

Both parties agreed that the 30-day requirements be- gan Jan. 11, but EC Farms ar- gued the deadline to appeal was Feb. 9 and the appellants said that day was Feb. 10, a Saturday.

Including Jan. 11, Feb. 9 is the 30th day.

The Court of Appeals dis- missed the appeal with no written brief.

Carol Bitting, Lin Well- ford and Nancy Haller ap- pealed the Arkansas Pollu- tion Control and Ecology Commission’s decision to allow EC Farms to modify its permit to accept manure from C&H Hog Farms’ for land application without opening the request to pub- lic comment.

EC Farms modified its permit through a minor modification process, which does not require a comment period, rather than a major modification process, which does.