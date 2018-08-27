Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Razorbacks reporter Tom Murphy toured the Hogs' renovated north end zone facility on Monday. See his videos below:
A 360-degree look Inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium pic.twitter.com/D6hDwI7OKF— Thomas Murphy (@TomMurphyADG) August 27, 2018
Here’s the game day route to the field for the Razorbacks pic.twitter.com/PZtRaZoYem— Thomas Murphy (@TomMurphyADG) August 27, 2018
New postgame press conference area connected to the Touchdown Club pic.twitter.com/DdITv0ThRA— Thomas Murphy (@TomMurphyADG) August 27, 2018
Loge boxes in the 64 Club level at DWRRS pic.twitter.com/D7N19mAOzv— Thomas Murphy (@TomMurphyADG) August 27, 2018
It’s the @quinngrovey4 Suite on the Southwest Conference level at DWRRS pic.twitter.com/TGrHBjltzv— Thomas Murphy (@TomMurphyADG) August 27, 2018
View from a suite in the north end zone SEC Club pic.twitter.com/n4lyaNL1kI— Thomas Murphy (@TomMurphyADG) August 27, 2018
About to tour the new north end zone renovation at DWRRS. Stay tuned to @ArkansasOnline for updates pic.twitter.com/1jF3RIEWOh— Thomas Murphy (@TomMurphyADG) August 27, 2018
