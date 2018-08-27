Ex-Arkansas high school coach arrested while driving school bus pleads guilty to 2 charges

A former Arkansas high school basketball coach arrested last year while driving a bus of students pleaded guilty to two charges Friday, according to court documents.

Kevin Kyzer, 51, was sentenced to five years of probation on an endangering the welfare of a minor charge and 10 days in county jail for the charge of driving a commercial vehicle while he had a .04 blood alcohol concentration, a sentencing order states.

An Arkansas State Police trooper stopped Kyzer east of Altus on Interstate 40 on Dec. 29, 2017, and found he was driving a Lamar School District bus with nine students inside, an arrest warrant states.

Kyzer was arrested and taken to the Franklin County jail, authorities said, and a breath test revealed that Kyzer’s blood alcohol concentration was .52.

A parent called to report Kyzer, a pre-sentence screening report shows. An investigator noted that Kyzer said he drank a “few shots” of 100-proof vodka in the early morning before he drove the students.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that Kyzer was a Lamar boys basketball coach at the time of his arrest. A Lamar School District employee said Monday that Kyzer no longer works at the district.