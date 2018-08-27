• Paul LePage, the governor of Maine, was in stable condition and resting comfortably in a hospital, his spokesman said, after the 69-year-old was admitted for observation because he was experiencing discomfort.

• Kelli Ward, who is seeking the Republican nomination to replace Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., came under criticism from other Arizona Republicans after reports that she suggested, in a comment on a staff member's Facebook post, that, to hurt her campaign, the late Sen. John McCain had timed the announcement that he was halting cancer treatment.

• Justin Velez of Brentwood, N.Y., was charged with felony criminal mischief, authorities said, after the truck driver threw a metal object and damaged a dump truck that was being used as a barricade for President Donald Trump's motorcade during a recent Hamptons visit.

• Dionicio Fierros, 69, faces a theft charge after deputies in Thermal, Calif., pulled him over and found about 800 pounds of lemons in his car, which they say were stolen from a nearby farm.

• Ryan Niederschulte, a 17-year-old Boy Scout from Grain Valley, Mo., said he "just wanted to keep going" on earning merit badges, even though only 21 are required to become an Eagle Scout, and ended up earning all 138 badges available, including one in computers that is no longer offered.

• Adetokunbo Akinnaso, 64, of Plainfield, N.J., pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree child abuse, with the former preschool director admitting she used a knife to threaten two 4-year-olds and agreeing never to seek a job working with children.

• Michael Schaal, a battalion chief with the Wilmington, Del., Fire Department, said two rescuers were lowered into a sewer and pulled out a man, who told them that he'd fallen in about a mile from where he was rescued and had been lost for at least a day.

• Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, a Florida Republican running for Congress who claims that she was abducted by aliens as a child, said she is grateful and proud that the Miami Herald endorsed her and that her tale of kidnapping by aliens does not define her.

• Christopher Miller was sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting his roommate Edward Brooks, who helped with the cocaine distribution operation Miller ran out of his home, when he discovered Brooks had branched out on his own, and then tried to get rid of the evidence by blowing up Brooks' body, prosecutors said.

A Section on 08/27/2018