Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Paper Trails High Profile Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Little Rock man accused of selling heroin from basement window by Clara Turnage | Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments

A Little Rock man who, police said, was selling heroin out of his basement window was arrested Friday.

Little Rock police got a tip saying Terry J. Walker, 37, was selling narcotics out of his basement window on Vancouver Street, according to an arrest report.

Officers who searched the residence reported finding a small baggie of heroin, several pills and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Walker on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule III controlled substance and methamphetamine, and transferred him to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Sunday in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Answers sought after gunfire rumors empty Little Rock stadium during Salt Bowl
by Clara Turnage
4 of year's top UA gifts go straight for the art
by Jaime Adame
15-year-old is shot several times in Little Rock
by Clara Turnage
North Little Rock man accused of hitting wife with sandwich
by Clara Turnage
Little Rock man accused of selling heroin from basement window
by Clara Turnage
ADVERTISEMENT