Little Rock man accused of selling heroin from basement window

A Little Rock man who, police said, was selling heroin out of his basement window was arrested Friday.

Little Rock police got a tip saying Terry J. Walker, 37, was selling narcotics out of his basement window on Vancouver Street, according to an arrest report.

Officers who searched the residence reported finding a small baggie of heroin, several pills and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Walker on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule III controlled substance and methamphetamine, and transferred him to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Sunday in lieu of $10,000 bond.