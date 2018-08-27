Sections
Motorcycle wreck on Arkansas highway leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt by Brandon Riddle | Today at 3:05 p.m. 0comments

An out-of-state woman died and another person was hurt after a motorcycle crashed off an Arkansas highway Sunday, police said.

The wreck happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Arkansas 14 in Searcy County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Police say 49-year-old Melinda D. McCleer of Hernando, Miss., was traveling on a westbound Harley-Davidson at a downhill curve when the motorcycle left the highway and struck an embankment before hitting a tree.

McCleer suffered fatal injuries as a result, according to authorities. The motorcycle's driver, 50-year-old James A. McCleer of Hernando, Miss., was also hurt in the crash.

The weather was listed as clear and the highway was said to be dry at the time.

In the past week, at least four people have died in motorcycle-related wrecks in the state, according to preliminary state police data. Authorities said at least 309 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.

