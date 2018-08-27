• Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he's shocked his segments last week on a South African land reform policy should be considered an appeal to white nationalists -- let alone spark an international incident. Carlson argued against a proposal that would allow the South African government to seize some white-owned agricultural land, part of an effort to address inequities left over from apartheid. Whites own more than 70 percent of such farmland despite being about 8 percent of the population. Two hours after Carlson reported on it, a prominent viewer -- Republican President Donald Trump -- tweeted that he asked the secretary of state to look into the issue. The South African government then lashed out at Trump, condemning his tweet as racially polarizing. "The government of South Africa wishes to caution against alarmist, false, inaccurate and misinformed, as well as -- in some cases -- politically motivated statements that do not reflect the policies and intentions of the South African government," the government's statement said. "This is not an appeal to a racial group," Carlson said in an interview Friday. "This is an appeal to universal principles that protect all racial groups that are true regardless of people's color. We don't mete out justice based on what people look like." Carlson has become an influential figure at Fox News Channel, his success in prime-time allowing the network to absorb the loss of Bill O'Reilly after sexual misconduct charges.

• Ruth E. Carter has spent three decades bringing the black experience to life on the big screen with her costume designs, from Black Panther to Selma to more than a dozen Spike Lee movies. A new exhibit at Pittsburgh's Senator John Heinz History Center explores Carter's groundbreaking career. "Heroes & Sheroes: The Art and Influence of Ruth E. Carter in Black Cinema" opened Saturday and showcases more than 40 costumes from nine movies. The costumes include those from Amistad, What's Love Got to do With It, The Butler, Malcolm X, Selma, Do the Right Thing and of course Black Panther. Carter says she hopes visitors take away from the exhibit something they didn't know before, and perhaps find inspiration from her own personal backstory. "Heroes & Sheroes" runs through Dec. 2.

Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York.

