Democrat-Gazette carrier carjacked while delivering papers to gas station, authorities say

Police say an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette carrier was carjacked while delivering newspapers Sunday morning in northeast Arkansas, marking the second such act in the state in one week.

Robert Graham, who was not injured, told officers that he was at an Exxon convenience store in Jonesboro, 207 N. Main St., around 5:20 a.m. when the robbery occurred, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

Another vehicle pulled up near his beige 2005 Honda Pilot, at which point two people got out, and one robber pointed a handgun at him, authorities said. The pair then fled in both vehicles.

The 61-year-old told the Democrat-Gazette in an interview that one of the carjackers stuck a gun to his head, told him to back up and threatened to shoot him.

"After a few seconds of deliberation, I backed up," said Graham, a Jonesboro resident. He added that his wallet and an unknown amount of cash was stolen.

Larry Graham, vice president of circulation at the Democrat-Gazette, estimated that about 150 newspapers were taken as a result of the carjacking.

Cpl. David McDaniel, a spokesman for the city's Police Department, said the suspect vehicle has been identified as a white Infinity G37, adding that the stolen SUV has a license plate number of 358RCL.

No arrests had been made as of Monday. An investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday, a 60-year-old Arkansas Democrat-Gazette carrier was shot during a carjacking while delivering papers in west Little Rock.