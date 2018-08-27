BRONCOS

'Pacman,' Joseph reunite

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Adam "Pacman" Jones is reuniting with Vance Joseph, who was his secondary coach at Cincinnati during the veteran cornerback's best seasons in the NFL.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos after visiting the team on Sunday. To make room, the Broncos waived inside linebacker Bo Bower.

The sixth overall pick of the 2005 draft, Jones had been out of the NFL since March when the Cincinnati Bengals declined to pick up his $5.5 million contract option.

Jones spent his past eight seasons in Cincinnati, starting 68 games at cornerback and returning punts and kickoffs. He started 39 games over the past three seasons, but his 2017 season was cut short by a groin injury.

Jones' arrival in Denver could spell trouble for cornerback Brendan Langley and punt returner Isaiah McKenzie, two members of last year's draft class who have had their share of growing pains.

Jones, who turns 35 next month, had his best NFL seasons when Joseph, now the Broncos' head coach, coached him in 2014 and '15 at Cincinnati. Jones was selected to his only All-Pro team in 2014 and his only Pro Bowl starting nod came in 2015.

He has 16 interceptions, 94 pass breakups, 7 forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries. He's also averaged 10.6 yards on 182 punt returns (with 5 TDs) and has a 26-yard average on 121 kickoff returns.

VIKINGS

Center Jones acquired

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings have acquired center Brett Jones in a trade with the New York Giants for a 2019 draft pick.

The Vikings announced the deal, contingent on Jones passing a physical exam, on Sunday. The news came hours after Coach Mike Zimmer said center Pat Elflein would not return to practice this week. The second-year starter is till rehabilitating from offseason surgeries on his ankle and shoulder.

The 6-foot-2, 312-pound Jones started 13 games for the Giants last year. His first career NFL start actually came at left guard in 2016. The Vikings have lost starting left guard Nick Easton, likely for the season, to a neck injury.

Jones, a native of Canada and a product of the CFL, fell behind Jon Halapio on the depth chart in training camp.

PATRIOTS

Decker retiring

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Receiver Eric Decker said he is retiring from the NFL after an eight-year career with the Broncos, Jets and Titans.

Decker had been in training camp with the New England Patriots this summer, but it wasn't clear he would make the roster. He said on Instagram on Sunday, "This has been a passion inside of me since I was a little boy, but now it is time for me to hang up my helmet and start a new chapter in my life."

Decker caught 439 passes for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns in his career. He had three 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including a career-best 1,288 yards on 87 receptions in 2013 with Denver, when he reached the Super Bowl for the only time in his career.

He had two catches for 12 yards this preseason.

EAGLES

LB Williams signed

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles have signed rookie free agent linebacker Jaboree Williams and released linebacker Corey Nelson.

Williams played four seasons at Wake Forest. He tried out with the Eagles during rookie camp in the spring. Nelson signed as a free agent in March after four seasons in Denver. He entered camp competing for a starting job at weakside linebacker.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, an ace on special teams, will likely start at that linebacker spot.

COLTS

LB Morrison acquired

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts traded linebacker Antonio Morrison to the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Lenzy Pipkins.

Pipkins played in 12 games with the Packers last season after making the roster as an undrafted rookie. With the additions of draft picks Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson, the Packers already were pretty deep at cornerback, but had a greater need for an inside linebacker following a season-ending knee injury to starter Jake Ryan.

Morrison was Indy's fourth-round draft choice in 2016 and played in 31 games, starting 15 with the Colts. He has had 154 tackles in his career, but had been sliding down the depth chart.

Nether Pipkins nor Morrison were locks to make the final 53-man rosters with their previous teams.

JETS

QB Wolford signed

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have waived-injured wide receiver Lucky Whitehead and signed quarterback John Wolford.

Whitehead didn't practice last week or play in the preseason game against the Giants on Friday night because of an undisclosed injury. He played his first two NFL seasons with Dallas before being claimed by New York off waivers last summer.

Whitehead was waived-injured by the Jets last September and was signed to their practice squad two months later.

Wolford gives the Jets another quarterback heading into New York's final preseason game at Philadelphia on Thursday night. Starters typically don't play in that game, and it would appear that rookie Sam Darnold will win the job over Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater.

Wolford went undrafted out of Wake Forest and participated in the Jets' rookie camp in May.

