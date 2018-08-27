Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Paper Trails High Profile Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
North Little Rock man accused of hitting wife with sandwich by Clara Turnage | Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments

A North Little Rock man is behind bars after his wife accused him of hitting her in the face with a sandwich, an arrest report says.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office were sent to a home in the 400 block of Stevens Drive about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, where a woman said Cleon Smith, 57, had been throwing clothes at her all morning, according to the report.

Smith admitted to hitting the woman with clothes and a sandwich, and was transported to the Pulaski County jail, the sheriff's office said. He was being held without bail on a charge of third-degree domestic assault as of Sunday evening, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 08/27/2018

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Answers sought after gunfire rumors empty Little Rock stadium during Salt Bowl
by Clara Turnage
4 of year's top UA gifts go straight for the art
by Jaime Adame
15-year-old is shot several times in Little Rock
by Clara Turnage
North Little Rock man accused of hitting wife with sandwich
by Clara Turnage
Little Rock man accused of selling heroin from basement window
by Clara Turnage
ADVERTISEMENT