North Little Rock man accused of hitting wife with sandwich

A North Little Rock man is behind bars after his wife accused him of hitting her in the face with a sandwich, an arrest report says.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office were sent to a home in the 400 block of Stevens Drive about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, where a woman said Cleon Smith, 57, had been throwing clothes at her all morning, according to the report.

Smith admitted to hitting the woman with clothes and a sandwich, and was transported to the Pulaski County jail, the sheriff's office said. He was being held without bail on a charge of third-degree domestic assault as of Sunday evening, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 2.

Metro on 08/27/2018