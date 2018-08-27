GOLF

DeChambeau wins by 4

As hard as he works on the practice range, Bryson DeChambeau never made it look so easy on the golf course. Staked to a four-shot lead, DeChambeau never let anyone closer than two shots Sunday at The Northern Trust at Paramus, N.J., and closed with a 2-under 69 for a four-shot victory over Tony Finau in the FedEx Cup playoff opener. His second victory of the year moved DeChambeau to the top of the FedEx Cup standings and boosted his bid to be in Paris at the end of next month for the Ryder Cup. Finau closed with a 68 to finish alone in second. Billy Horschel (68) and Cameron Smith (69) tied for third. Tiger Woods, coming off a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, never got anything going. He closed with a 70 and tied for 40th, 14 shots out of the lead. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) was 1 under after a 73. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) was 4 over after a 72.

Canadian wins Open

Brooke Henderson became the first Canadian to win the country's national championship in 45 years, closing with a 7-under 65 for a four-stroke victory Sunday in the Canadian Women's Open at chilly Wascana Country Club in Regina, Saskatchewan. Henderson, 20, from Smiths Falls, Ontario, finished at 21-under 267, capping the emotional victory with a short birdie putt on the par-4 18th. Jocelyne Bourassa is the only other Canadian to win the national championship, accomplishing the feat in 1973. Angel Yin was second after a 68. Jennifer Song (67) was six back at 15 under.

Streb wins playoff

Robert Streb won the Web.com Tour Finals-opening Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship on Sunday at Columbus, Ohio, to regain full PGA Tour status, beating Peter Malnati with a par on the first hole of a playoff. Streb closed with an even-par 72 in scattered showers to match Malnati at 12-under 272 on Ohio State University's Scarlett Course. Malnati finished with a 66. Cameron Davis (66) was a stroke back, and Shawn Stefani (67) followed at 8 under. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 1 under after a 73. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) was 1 over after a 77.

Parel takes Classic

Scott Parel won the Boeing Classic in Snoqualmie, Wash., on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing the final six holes on the front nine in a 9-under 63. Five strokes behind Kevin Sutherland and Ken Tanigawa entering the round, Parel beat Sutherland by three strokes at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. Sutherland had a 71 -- birdieing the par-5 18th after opening with 17 consecutive pars -- a day after shooting a course-record 60. Tanigawa also failed to follow up a low round, going 64-73 on the weekend to tie for third at 3 under with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67). Glen Day (Little Rock) was even after a 77.

Pavan wins Masters

Andrea Pavan produced a strong finish on the way to a 5-under 67 on Sunday to win the Czech Masters for his maiden European Tour title. Sharing the overnight lead with three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, the Italian was two strokes off the pace when he birdied the par-4 14th to reduce Harrington's advantage to one shot and jumped into the lead with another birdie on the par-3 16th after the Irishman dropped a shot on No. 15. Pavan then birdied No. 17 to close at 22-under 266 for a two-stroke victory over Harrington at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. Gavin Green of Malaysia shot a 69 for his second top-three finish, three shots behind Harrington while Lee Slattery (68) of England and Scott Jamieson (70) of Scotland were tied for fourth another two strokes back. Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) was tied in a pack at 6 under after a 70. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied with Ashley Chesters at 5 under after a 74.

MOTOR SPORTS

Vettel overtakes Hamilton

Sebastian Vettel made a crucial early overtaking move on Lewis Hamilton to win the crash-marred Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday and trim his rival's overall lead. Hamilton started from pole position for a record fifth time at Spa, and a record-extending 78th in Formula One, with Vettel second on the grid. But Vettel has a knack for quick starts, and nudged his Ferrari past Hamilton's Mercedes on the first lap with a smart move down the left. It came moments after Fernando Alonso's McLaren flew through the air and landed on top of Charles Leclerc's Sauber. Leclerc, unharmed, was likely spared a head injury by the protective halo device surrounding the cockpit area. Vettel finished about 12 seconds clear of Hamilton, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen an impressive third after starting seventh. Vettel's 52nd career victory closes the gap to Hamilton to 17 points heading into next weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza -- Ferrari's home.

Haley wins in Canada

Justin Haley took the lead after Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland collided on the final turn in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff opener Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario. Gragson attempted to pass Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Gilliland on the inside and both spun out. Haley slipped past them on the inside for his second victory of the season and his career. He also earned an automatic spot in the second round of the playoffs. John Hunter Nemechek was second, followed by Brett Moffitt, Timothy Peters and Matt Crafton. Pole-sitter Ben Rhodes was in the top five on the final lap, but spun out on Turn 5 and finished 14th. Gragson ended up ninth. Gilliland finished 11th.

FOOTBALL

Meyer messages

Open records experts said any attempt by Ohio State football Coach Urban Meyer to eliminate older text messages on his phone to hide information would be without question illegal. A university investigation said Meyer discussed ways to change the settings on his phone to eliminate messages older than a year as a story broke Aug. 1 that centered on messages he may have received about domestic violence allegations against assistant coach Zach Smith. Investigators said they couldn't determine if the settings were changed or if messages older than a year were on the phone at the time. Fred Gittes, a veteran open records lawyer in Columbus, Ohio, said any elimination of texts on Meyer's university-issued phone related to his coaching responsibility would break Ohio's open records law.

TENNIS

Too many withdrawals

The director of the Connecticut Open said there have been too many player withdrawals and retirements from events such as hers this summer and the WTA needs to address the problem. The New Haven tournament lost top seed Simona Halep and numerous other players to minor injuries and illnesses. As a result, Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro made it through to Saturday's final by playing just one full match and fewer than four sets all week. Tournament director Anne Worcester questioned whether the current 11-month season is too long and whether there should be a stronger play-down rule that would prevent top players from wearing themselves out by playing in too many smaller international tournaments. The WTA said it is confident it has a calendar that "allows players to commit to a schedule that best suits their individual needs and goals while delivering an exciting product to our fans."

